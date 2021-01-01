पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिकॉर्ड खरीदी:जिले में 1016 करोड़ की धान खरीदी, किसानों को नकद मिले 759 करोड़, शेष राशि बोनस में

दुर्ग15 घंटे पहले
  • इस साल 40. 67 लाख क्विंटल खरीदी, पिछले साल 36.22 लाख क्विंटल हुई थी

दुर्ग जिले में इस बार रिकार्ड धान की खरीदी हुई है। 1016.89 करोड़ का धान खरीदा गया है। इसमें से 759.82 करोड़ रुपए खातों में ट्रांसफर किए जा चुके हैं या प्रक्रिया में है। बाकी 296.57 करोड़ रुपए बोनस के रूप में सरकार द्वारा किस्तों में जारी किया जाएगा। धान खरीदी की अंतिम तिथि शुक्रवार को खत्म हो गई। इस बार दुर्ग जिले में धान खरीदी का नया रिकॉर्ड बना है। पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार 4 लाख 45 हजार 21 क्विंटल अधिक धान खरीदी हुई है। पिछले साल 36 लाख 22 हजार 571 क्विंटल खरीदी हुई थी, जो इस साल बढ़कर 40 लाख 67 हजार 592 क्विंटल तक पहुंच गया। सबसे ज्यादा खरीदी 94, 857 क्विंटल धमधा केंद्र में हुई। पिछले साल यह केंद्र चौथे स्थान पर था। सबसे कम खरीदी 14,197 क्विंटल कचांदुर केंद्र में हुई। धान खरीदी एक दिसंबर से 29 जनवरी तक दो महीने चली। अंतिम दिन समितियों में काफी संख्या में किसान धान बेचने पहुंचे। इसके कारण दोपहर बाद तक गहमागहमी बनी रही। पिछले साल 18 फरवरी तक धान खरीदी हुई थी।

इन जगहों पर हुई ज्यादा धान की खरीदी (क्विं में)
समिति20202021
धमधा7668794857
औधी8609894580
फुंडा8100582412
नगपुरा5169383781

इस बार 91,591 किसानों ने बेचा केंद्रों में धान
इस साल पिछले साल की तुलना में 3207 ज्यादा किसानों ने धान बेचा। पिछले साल 88,312 किसानों ने धान बेचा था और इस साल 91519 किसानों ने धान बेचा है।

ज्यादा किसानों ने कराया था केंद्रों में रजिस्ट्रेशन
धान बेचने के लिए इस बार ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाए गए थे। पिछले साल 88,348 किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन था, जो बढ़कर इस बार 95,197 हो गया। अधिक किसान केंद्रों तक पहुंचे।

जिले में दस नए केंद्र खोले गए, 90 जगहों पर खरीदी
जिले में धान का रकबा बढ़ा है। पिछले साल 1.31 लाख हेक्टेयर में धान की खेती की गई थी। इस साल 1.32 लाख हेक्टेयर में हुई। वहीं, पहले 80 खरीदी केंद्र थे, जबकि इस बार 90।

6 लाख 65 हजार 189 क्विं. मोटा धान ज्यादा खरीदा
धान खरीदी में इस साल मोटा धान सबसे अधिक खरीदी की गई। पिछले साल पतले धान की खरीदी ज्यादा हुई थी। इस साल 1218715 क्विंटल मोटा धान खरीदा गया है। पिछले साल 553526 मोटा धान खरीदा गया था। इस तरह पिछले साल से 665189 क्विंटल मोटा धान किसानों ने अधिक बेचा।

54 लाख क्विंटल खरीदी का रखा था टारगेट
जिले में इस बार 54 लाख 25 हजार क्विंटल धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, जबकि 40 लाख 67 हजार 592 क्विंटल की खरीदी हो पाई है। जानकारों के मुताबि जिले में जिस हिसाब से किसानों ने पंजीयन करवाया उसी हिसाब से धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य तय किया था। इस तरह लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं हो पाया। किसानों के पंजीयन के आधार पर यह टारगेट तय किया गया था, लेकिन किसान केंद्रों तक पहुंचे ही नहीं।

3531 किसान ऐसे जो धान बेचने केंद्रों तक नहीं पहुंचे
धान खरीदी के लिए जिले के 95,917 किसानों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया। इनमें से 91,666 किसानों ने अपनी उपज बेची। अब भी 3531 किसान ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने के बाद भी धान नहीं बेचा है। ऐसे किसानों के लिए सरकार द्वारा धान बेचने की तिथि बढ़ाई जाएगी या नहीं इस पर संशय है। अब प्रशासन इन किसानों की जानकारी जुटाएगा।

समय बढ़ाने को लेकर कोई दिशा-निर्देश नहीं
"केद्रों से देर रात तक धान खरीदी की एंट्री हुई है। इसलिए खरीदी की मात्रा और बढ़ेगी। जिन किसानों ने धान नहीं बेचा है उनके लिए तिथि बढ़ाने का निर्देश नहीं आया है। शनिवार और रविवार को धान खरीदी नहीं होती है।"
-भौमिक बघेल, डीएमओ मार्कफेड

