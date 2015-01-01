पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अ‌व्यवस्था:धान खरीदी में 23 दिन बचे, 35 नई समितियों में उपज रखने न फड़ बने, न ही शेड, सड़क भी अधूरी

दुर्ग2 घंटे पहले
  • जिलेभर में 96 नए फड़ के लिए 1.90 करोड़ रुपए की मिली है मंजूरी, फिर भी जिम्मेदार बेपरवाह

धान खरीदी महज 24 दिन बाकी है और इस साल नई समितियों में धान रखने का अब तक कोई इंतजाम नहीं हो पाया है। नई समितियों में अब तक धान रखने के लिए न फड़ बने हैं और न ही शेड निर्माण हो सका है। यहां तौल कांटा नहीं पहुंचा है और न ही बारदाने हैं। हाल यह है कि नई समितियों में जिस जगह खरीदी केंद्र बन रहे हैं, वहां पहुंचने का मार्ग भी नहीं बना है। किसानों को धान बेचने के लिए इन समितियों में पहुंचने में खासी दिक्कतें उठानी पड़ेगी। दुर्ग जिला केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक का इस साल पुनर्गठन कर नई समितियां बनाई गई है। दुर्ग, बालोद और बेमेतरा जिले में 35 नई समितियों में इस साल धान खरीदी केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इनमें दुर्ग में 7, बालोद में 14 और बेमेतरा जिले में 14 नई धान खरीदी केंद्र होंगे। इन केंद्रों में फड़, शेड निर्माण, तार घेरा सहित रास्ता जिला पंचायत के मनरेगा व सहकारी समिति के फंड से बनाना है। जिले के खरीदी केंद्रों में धान रखने के लिए इस साल 96 फड़ बनाना है। 1 करोड़ 90 लाख रुपऐ से बन रहे फंड की शुरूआत हाल हुई है। जल्दबाजी के चक्कर में गुणवत्ता पर कितना ध्यान रखा जा सकेगा।

पड़ोसी जिले का करीब 22 हजार मीट्रिक टन पड़ा है डंप
राज्य विपणन संघ के निर्देश पर पिछले खरीफ सीजन का धान दुर्ग ने पड़ोसी जिले से भी उठाव करवाया। पहले बेमेतरा जिले का धान पूरा उठाया और उसके बाद और अब राजनांदगांव जिले का धान उठाव पूरा करने की प्राथमिक्ता ने दुर्ग जिले के संग्रहण केंद्रों का धान उठाव नहीं किया। सरकार एक दिसंबर से वर्ष 2020-21 का धान खरीदने जा रही है। दुर्ग जिले में के पांच संग्रहण केंद्रों से 22 हजार मीट्रिक टन धान पड़ा हुआ है। संग्रहण केंद्र कोड़िया, सेलूद, बासीन, अरसनारा और जेवरा सिरसा में ये धान डंप है और खराब होने लगा है।

3532 किसान ऐसे जिनका रजिस्ट्रेशन अब तक नहीं हुआ
भुईंया पोर्टल में किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन और रकबा एंट्री का कार्य अब तक पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। सरकार ने 30 अक्टूबर तक तिथि तय की थी। कार्य 40 प्रतिशत बाकी रहा। किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन 10 नवंबर तक बढ़ाया गया है लेकिन अब भी 3532 किसानों का रकबा खसरा की एंट्री नहीं हो पाई है। उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हो पाया है। पिछले साल वर्ष 2019-20 में जिले के 88312 किसानों ने कुल 80 धान खरीदी केंद्रों में 36 लाख 21 हजार 514 क्विंटल धान बेचा था। इस बार रजिस्ट्रेशन में देरी से धान खरीदी का टारगेट तय नहीं हो सका।

जानिए, खरीदी के लिए ग्राउंड में कैसी है तैयारियां
नई खरीदी केंद्र कोड़िया: करीब तीन एकड़ क्षेत्रफल में धान खरीदी केंद्र खुलेगा। यहां अभी न ही फड़ निर्माण के लिए कालम निर्माण शुरू हो पाया है, बाउंड्रीवाल का काम अधूर पड़ा है, ऑफिस भी नहीं बन सका है।

उप खरीदी केंद्र बाेरीगारका: यह इस बार नई समिति बनी है। केंद्र में चबूतरे बने हैं, लेकिन ग्राम पंचायत में प्रस्ताव नहीं बनने से 4 शेड नहीं बन सके हैं। यहां धान रखने की जगह कम पड़ती है इसलिए आधा एकड़ जगह और चाहिए।

फैक्ट फाइल

  • पिछले साल धान खरीदी- 2019-20 में
  • जिले के किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन- 88312
  • कुल धान खरीदी- 36.21 लाख क्विंटल
  • मिलरों ने उठाया धान - 2.42 लाख मीट्रिक टन
  • चावल जमा- 1.62 लाख मीट्रिक टन
  • उसना के लिए धान उठाव- 5.57 लाख मीट्रिक टन
  • जमा चावल- 3.59 लाख मीट्रिक टन
  • खरीदी केंद्रों की संख्या- 87

तीन जिलों में इस साल ये होंगे धान खरीदी के नए केंद्र

  • दुर्ग: करंजा भिलाई, राजपुर, राहटादाह, पंदर, गाड़ाडीह, कोड़िया, मु्रमुंदा।
  • बालोद: कोटागांव, बिटाल, भीमकन्हार, घीना, कोड़ेकसा, कमकापार, खैरकट्‌टा, दुधली, सिब्दी, मोखा, तवेरा, गोड़ेला, मेड़की, कर्रेगांव।

बेमेतरा: कुरूद, केवतरा, गोड़ीकला, मंझगांव, कंतेली, लेंजवारा, नारायणपुर, मल्दा, कांपा, अंधियारखोर, सेमरिया,अतरिया, मऊ।

सप्ताहभर पहले मिली मंजूरी ^हमें नई खरीदी केंद्रों में फंड बनाने के लिए एक सप्ताह पहले ही मंजूरी मिली है। एस आलोक, सीईओ जिला पंचायत

अभी पंजीयन चल रहा ^रजिस्ट्रेशन अभी चल रहा है। इसलिए धान खरीदी का टारगेट तय नहीं हो पाया है। अपेक्षा व्यास, सीईओ सहकारी बैंक

