खुलासा:26 साल पहले संपूर्ण साक्षर घोषित दुर्ग जिले में 9 हजार निरक्षर, संभाग में 44 हजार

दुर्गएक दिन पहले
  • अब साक्षर करने के लिए फिर से खोले जाएंगे साक्षरता केंद्र

26 साल पहले जिस दुर्ग जिले के संपूर्ण साक्षर घोषित किया गया, वहां से करीब 9 हजार ऐसे लोगों की पहचान हुई है, जो पूरी तरह से निरक्षर हैं। इतना ही नहीं संभाग में ऐसे लोगों की संख्या करीब 44 हजार बताई गई है। इसमें बालोद, बेमेतरा, राजनांदगांव और कवर्धा जिले के लोग शामिल हैं। राज्य शासन द्वारा पिछले दिनों इसे लेकर सर्वे कराया गया, वर्ष 2011 में हुए जनगणना का रिकार्ड खंगाला गया। इसके बाद इसका खुलासा हुआ है। अब इन सारे लोगों को साक्षर बनाने के लिए मुहिम शुरू की जा रही है। जिले के 304 पंचायतों में साक्षरता केंद्र खोलने की तैयारी है। इसी प्रकार संभाग के अन्य जिलों में पंचायत स्तर पर साक्षरता केंद्र खोले जाने हैं। केंद्रों में लोगों को साक्षर बनाने के लिए करीब 120 घंटे क्लास लगाई जाएगी। संभाग के केवल राजनांदगांव जिले की महिलाएं पुरूषों से ज्यादा साक्षर हैं।

साक्षरता अभियान के लिए क्या कुछ तय, जानिए

  • 308 ग्राम पंचायतों और दुर्ग भिलाई सहित 10 निकायों में अभियान चलेगा। घर-घर जाकर जानकारी जुटाई जाएगी। 120 घंटों की क्लास ली जाएगी।
  • जिला साक्षरता मिशन प्राधिकरण और जिला साक्षरता केंद्र का गठन होगा। प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष कलेक्टर होंगे। उपाध्यक्ष जिला पंचायत सीईओ व अन्य इसमें शामिल।
  • इन्हें माना जाएगा साक्षर- अखबार की हेडिंग पढ़ लें, सड़क के संकेत, दैनिक कार्य जैसे जोड़ना, घटाना, गुणा, भाग, आवेदन फार्म भरना- लिखना, इत्यादि।

छत्तीसगढ़ में सबसे ज्यादा दुर्ग जिले में हैं साक्षर
छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश में दुर्ग जिला साक्षरता के मामले में अव्वल है। इस जिले में ओवरऑल 82.56% लोग साक्षर हैं। यह बाकी 27 जिलों में सबसे अधिक है। यहां साक्षर पुरूष 89.88% और साक्षर महिलाएं 75.01% हैं। इसलिए इस जिले को वर्ष 1994 को पूर्ण साक्षर जिला घोषित किया गया।

संभाग मेंं 44 हजार निरक्षरों को करेंगे साक्षर
दुर्ग सहित संभाग के पांच जिलों में 44 हजार निरक्षरों को साक्षर करने यह अभियान शुरू किया जा रहा है। दुर्ग जिले में 9 हजार,राजनांदगांव जिले में 10 हजार, बालोद जिले में 8 हजार, बेमेतरा जिले में 8 हजार और कबीरधाम जिले में 9 हजार निरक्षरों को साक्षर किया जाएगा। पांच साल के भीतर इन निरक्षरों को साक्षर करना है।

26 साल बाद फिर से जगाएंगे अलख
"26 साल बाद फिर से साक्षरता अभियान की शुरूआत की जा रही है। वर्ष 2011 जनगणना सर्वे रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक निरक्षरों की जानकारी सामने आई है। जनसहभागिता और सरकारी अमले के संयुक्त योगदान से निरक्षरों को साक्षर करने की योजना बनाई गई है।"
-डॉ. सर्वेश्वर नरेन्द्र भुरे, कलेक्टर दुर्ग

