गड़बड़ी:सेप्टिक टैंक में लगाई 7 लाख की मच्छर जाली में धांधली, जांच कमेटी गठित

दुर्गएक दिन पहले
ग्राम पंचायतों के सार्वजनिक शौचालय के बने सेप्टिक टैंक में मच्छर जाली लगाने के नाम पर धांधली सामने आई है। यह मुद्दा बुधवार को दुर्ग जनपद की बैठक में उठा। सदस्यों ने कहा कि 72 पंचायतों में 7.20 लाख रुपए की मच्छरजाली खरीदी की गई। जाली एक बाई एक की दी गई, जबकि भुगतान अधिक का किया गया। इसका सत्यापन कराने का निर्णय बैठक में लिया गया। बैठक में इस मामले सहित चार जांच कमेटी बनाई गई। जनपद अध्यक्ष देवेन्द्र देशमुख व सीईओ जेएस राजपूत की मौजूदगी में यह बैठक हुई।

पहला- रेडी टू ईट की गुणवत्ता जांच: सदस्यों ने जेवरासिरसा, पाउवारा, निकुम , रसमड़ा सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में रेडी-टू-ईट बिना गुणवत्ता जांच के वितरण करने का मुद्दा रखा। स्वसहायता समूह पौष्टिक आहार बना रही है और सीधे वितरण कर रही है। गुणवत्ता परखने के लिए कमेटी बनी।

दूसरा- पानी टंकी निर्माण : रसमड़ा में 2.50 करोड़ की लागत से बनाई गई पानी टंकी के निर्माण पर सदस्यों ने सवाल उठाए। इस टंकी की जांच के लिए 9 सदस्यीय जांच टीम बनाई गई। टंकी का निर्माण दो साल पहले हुआ है और लागत से कम खर्च होना बताया जा रहा। मामले में अनियमितता का आरोप लगाया गया।

तीसरा- फर्जी मस्टर रोल : बैठक में सदस्यों ने अंडा और खेदामारा में मनरेगा के तहत चलाए गए राहत कार्य में फर्जी मस्टररोल से सरकारी राशि का दुरूपयोग करने की शिकायत की। इस मामले में भी जांच कमेटी बनाई गई है।

