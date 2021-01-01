पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोलियो ड्रॉप:11 माह बाद 2.49 लाख बच्चों को मिलेगी खुराक

दुर्ग15 घंटे पहले
  • 31 जनवरी से चलेगी दो बूंद जिंदगी की मुहिम, 3.24 लाख घरों तक पहुंचेंगे हेल्थ वर्कर

कोरोना काल में थम चुका पल्स पोलियो अभियान फिर से शुरू किया जा रहा है। जिले के 5 साल तक आयु वाले 249040 बच्चों को टीके लगाए जाएंगे। 31 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक यह अभियान चलाया जाएगा। कलेक्टर डाॅ. सर्वेश्वर नरेंद्र भुरे के निर्देशानुसार मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. गंभीर सिंह ठाकुर, डाॅ. सुदामा चन्द्राकर जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी के मार्गदर्शन में सघन पल्स पोलियो अभियान शुरू हो रहा है। अभियान के प्रथम दिवस में 31 जनवरी रविवार 1043 टीकाकरण दलों द्वारा जिनमें विकास खण्ड धमधा में। 160 पाटन में 196 निकुम(ग्रामीण) में 179 नगर निगम क्षेत्र दुर्ग में 178 भिलाई नगर निगम क्षेत्र में 256 एव बीएसपी क्षेत्र मे 74 दलों द्वारा निर्धारित टीकाकरण बूथों में पोटलियों ड्राप पिलाया जाएगा। टीकाकरण दल में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारीगण, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, मितानिन, कोटवार आदि शामिल है। जिले स्तर से समस्त जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारियों एवं विकास खण्ड स्तर से खण्ड चिकित्सा अधिकारियों द्वारा क्षेत्र का सत्त भ्रमण कर मानिटरिंग की जाएगी। जिले में कुल पर्यवेक्षक 199 है। अभियान के पहले दिन बूथों में एवं दूसरे एवं तीसरे दिन घर भ्रमण के दौरान मानिटरिंग होगी।

स्टेशनों व दूर बसाहट के लिए 6 मोबाइल टीम बनी
शहरी क्षेत्र दुर्ग, भिलाई व चरोदा के रेल्वे स्टेशनों व ओवर ब्रिज के आसपास के झुग्गी झोपडी में 6 मोबाइल टीम भ्रमण करेगी। मेले एवं मंडई स्थलों, ईटा भटटी व फैक्ट्री क्षेत्र के आसपास बाडी, नदी के किनारे की बसाहट में टीकाकरण दल दवा पिलाएंगे।

कोरोना की वजह से मार्च में बंद किया था अभियान
मार्च महीने में लॉक डाउन और उसके बाद कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते पोलियो का अभियान रोक दिया गया था। साल में दो बार अभियान चलाकर बच्चों को पोलियो से सुरक्षित किया जाता है। 11 महीने के बाद बच्चों को फिर से पोलियो की दवा पिलाई जाएगी।

टीकाकरण का दल हाट-बाजारों को भी करेंगे कवर
पोलियो की दवा पिलाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने हाट-बाजारों में भी दल भेजेगा। वहां दल पहुंचकर शून्य से पांच साल के बच्चों को दवा पिलाएगी। दवा पिलाने के बाद ये बच्चे कहां रहते हैं और कितने साल के हैं उसे दर्ज किया जाएगा। शहरी एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बैनर पोस्टर,फ्लैक्स बोर्ड, नारा लेखन एवं माइनिंग के माध्यम से सघन प्रचार-प्रसार शुरू कर दिया गया है ताकि शत-प्रतिशत बच्चों को कवर किया जा सके। इसके अगल से टीम गठित कर दी गई है, जो फील्ड में ड्रॉप पिलाएंगे।

दूसरे दिन छूटे बच्चों को खुराक पिलाने घर-घर जाएंगे
अभियान के दूसरे दिन 1 फरवरी और तीसरे दिन 2 फरवरी को टीकाकरण दल घरों में जाएंगे और छूटे हुए बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाएंगे। ग्रामीण व नगरीय क्षेत्रों के कुल 324500 घरों का भ्रमण कर अभियान के प्रथम दिवस को निर्धारित बूथ में न आने वाले छूटे हुए बच्चों को पोटलियों ड्राप पिलाएंगे।

