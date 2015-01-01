पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Bhilai
  • Durg
  • Archaeological Department Refused To Preserve The Heritage Of Dhamdha, Refused And Argued That The Primers Have Been Installed In The Idols, They Tamper With The Heritage.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:धमधा के धरोहरों का संरक्षण करने पुरातत्व विभाग ने कर दिया इनकार तर्क देकर कहा-मूर्तियों में प्राइमर लगा दिया गया है, ये धरोहर से छेड़खानी

दुर्गएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छत्तीसगढ़ के ऐतिहासिक गढ़ धमधा के पुरातात्विक स्थल और धरोहरों के संरक्षण को भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण ने खारिज कर दिया है। भारत सरकार के पुरातत्व विभाग के रायपुर मंडल ने धमधा को लेकर अपनी प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट तैयार कर ली है, जिसे केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद पटेल को भेज दिया गया है। प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट में पुरातात्विक स्थल में नए निर्माण होने एवं मूर्तियों में रंगरोगन के कारण संरक्षण नियम के मानकों के अनुरूप नहीं होना करार दिया है।

विभाग के अधीन था प्राचीन किला व सिंहद्वार
धमधा का प्राचीन किला और सिंहद्वार 1909 में भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण के अधीन था, लेकिन वर्तमान में यह पुरातत्व विभाग की सूची से बाहर है। इससे कारण इसका रखरखाव सही तरीके से नहीं हो पा रहा है। मौजूदा स्थिति को देखते हुए इन्हें सुरक्षित रखने संरक्षण, शोध कार्य और उत्खनन की जरूरत समझी गई।

जानिए, भारतीय पुरातत्व विभाग की रिपोर्ट क्या है
प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि धमधा के पुराने किले, व्दार और अन्य अवशेष को 1906 में भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण ने संरक्षित किया था, जिसे 1961 में राष्ट्रीय महत्व के सरंक्षण सूची से हटा दिया गया। वर्तमान में परिसर के पुरातत्व मूर्तियों की भद्दी तरह से चिनाई करके काष्ट रंग का प्राइमर लगा दिया गया है।

1909 में ऐतिहासिक था तो अब क्यों नहीं..
धर्मधाम गौरवगाथा समिति के सदस्य वीरेंद्र देवांगन का कहना है कि धमधा पर शोध के लिए नागरिकों ने जिस उम्मीद से पांच हजार पोस्टकार्ड भेजे थे, लेकिन जांच करने वाले अधिकारियों ने बिना शोध व अध्ययन के रिपोर्ट तैयार की है। जांच रिपोर्ट में किले को 150-200 साल पुराना बताया गया है, जो असत्य है।

बिना अध्ययन के रिपोर्ट की गई तैयार: समिति
धर्मधाम गौरव गाथा के सदस्य क कहना है कि अधिकारियों ने इसका अध्ययन किये बिना ही इसे 14-15वीं सदी का कह दिया है। समिति इस रिपोर्ट पर अपनी आपत्ति भेजेगी। धमधा के धरोहर को उसी पहचान दिलाने हमारी समिति प्रयास करती रहेगी। कोरोना पर नियंत्रण के बाद एक टीम दिल्ली भी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें