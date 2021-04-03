पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिनोवेशन:ऑटोमेटिक सिस्टम से होगा टंकियों में जलभराव

दुर्गएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 35 साल पुराने 24 एमएलडी फिल्टर प्लांट का मेंटेनेंस शुरू, मेयर ने किया निरीक्षण

35 साल से अधिक पुराने 24 एमएलडी फिल्टर प्लांट का रिनोवेशन किया जा रहा है। आधे शहर को इस प्लांट के माध्यम से शुद्ध पानी की आपूर्ति की जाती है। गुरुवार को मेयर धीरज बाकलीवाल ने जारी कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से कार्यों की जानकारी ली। अधिकारियों ने अवगत कराया कि ऑटोमेटिक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सिस्टम के जरिए अब टंकी में जल भराव के साथ ही मोटर पंप बंद हो जाएंगे। नए एयर ब्लोवर और वाल्ब लगाए जाएंगे। ताकि लीकेज व अन्य समस्याएं समाप्त हो सके।

शहर की आधी आबादी तक पहुंचता है पीने का पानी
इस पुराने फिल्टर प्लांट से शक्तिनगर, कर्मचारी नगर, शंकर नगर, पद्मनाभपुर, बोरसी सहित आसपास के अन्य हिस्सों में पेयजल आपूर्ति होती है। बाकलीवाल ने बताया कि बार-बार फिल्टर प्लांट में तकनीकी खराबी आने से लोग पानी के लिए परेशान हो रहे थे। लोगों में भटकाव की स्थिति बन रहती थी। इसे देखते हुए मेंटेनेंस कराए जाने का निर्णय लिया।

पुराने उपकरण बदले जा रहे, 6 महीने से काम जारी
फिल्टर प्लांट में पुराने सारे उपकरण बदले जा रहे हैं। नई परिषद गठन के बाद मेंटेनेंस की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई। अमृत मिशन योजना में इसे शामिल कर मेंटेनेंस का कार्य कराया जा रहा है। पीने के पानी की सप्लाई में बाधा न हो इसके लिए कार्य तेजी से किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा नदी के इंटकवेल में लगे मोटर पंप का भी मेंटेनेंस किया जा रहा है।

लंबे समय पानी टंकी में लीकेज, मेंटेनेंस नहीं हुआ
24 एमएलडी फिल्टर प्लांट में स्थापित पुरानी पानी की टंकी में लंबे समय से लीकेज है। यहां से नियमित रूप से पानी बह रहा है। अब तक इसका मेंटेनेंस नहीं हो पाया है। पूरे प्लांट का मेंटेनेंस कराया जा रहा है। इसके करीब ही नई टंकी बननी है।

पाइप लाइन बिछाने का प्रोजेक्ट पिछड़ रहा
अमृत मिशन योजना के तहत करीब 152 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से शहर के 60 वार्डों में पेयजल आपूर्ति के लिए पाइप लाइन बिछाई जा रही। 6 नई पानी टंकियों का भी निर्माण किया जा रहा। जून 2020 में कार्य पूर्ण होना था, लेकिन काम अब भी अधूरा है।

