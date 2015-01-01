पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:हाेम आइसोलेशन में इलाज के लिए बीडीएस मान्य नहीं, एमबीबीएस जरूरी

दुर्ग6 घंटे पहले
हेकोरोना संक्रमितों को अब हाेम आइसोलेशन में रहने की अनुमति तभी मिलेगी, जब एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर उन मरीजों की निगरानी करेंगे। इसका सत्यापन कराया जाना जरूरी होगा। बीडीएस डॉक्टर जो अब तक इलाज कर रहे थे, उन्हें अमान्य कर दिया गया है। हेल्थ विभाग द्वारा इसे लेकर एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है। पिछले दिनों होम आइसोलेशन में हुई मौत के बाद यह आदेश जारी किया गया है। संक्रमण बढ़ा तो मरीज के घराें तक सरकारी अस्पताल के डाक्टर भी इलाज के लिए पहुंचेंगे। सर्द मौसम में संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका है।

होम आइसोलेशन में हो रहा 834 संक्रमितों का इलाज
जिले में वर्तमान में 1251 कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीज हैं। इनमें से 834 संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। 10 दिन के भीतर 434 लोग होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। 10 दिन से 17 दिनों तक 400 संक्रमितों को होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा दी गई है। 52 मरीजों को श्री शंकराचार्य कोविड हाॅस्पिटल में भर्ती हैं।

74 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की हुई होम आइसोलेशन में मौत
वार्ड 5 जामुल भिलाई निवासी 74 साल के वृद्ध की मौत होम आइसोलेशन में हो गई। इस मरीज ने इलाज प्राइवेट डॉक्टर से करवाया। 21 नवंबर की उसकी मौत हो गई। वे कोरोना पॉजिटिव थे। इस प्रकार आइसोलेशन में केस बिगड़ने के बाद हेल्थ विभाग ने एडवाइजरी जारी की है।

अब तक जिले में 18,433 संक्रमित मिले, 506 की मौत
मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमित तीन लोगों की जान चली गई। वहीं 136 नए मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में इस तरह कोरोना पाजीटिव की संख्या बढ़कर 18433 हो गई है। कोरोना से 506 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी। यह संख्या लगातार बढ़ते जा रही है।

