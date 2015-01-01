पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लोक अदालत:314 अपराधिक मामलों का सहमति से खात्मा, 4.70 करोड़ रु. हुए जमा

दुर्गएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से कुल 978 प्रकरणों में की गई सुनवाई

ई-नेशनल लोक अदालत का शनिवार को आयोजन किया गया। कोविड-19 की वजह से प्रकरणों की डिजिटल माध्यम से सुनवाई हुई। इसके लिए गठित 19 खंडपीठों 978 प्रकरण सुनवाई के लिए रखे गए, जिसमें 539 प्रकरणों में राजीनामा के आधार पर निराकरण किया गया। अपराधिक प्रकरणों में आपसी सहमति से 314 मामले सुलझे। समझौते की राशि 4 करोड़ 70 लाख रुपए जमा हुई।

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव राहुल शर्मा ने बताया कि राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के कार्यपालक अध्यक्ष न्यायमूर्ति प्रशांत कुमार मिश्रा के निर्देश पर ई-नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यवाहक जिला न्यायाधीश रामजीवन देवांगन ने नेशनल लोक अदालत का शुभारंभ किया गया। इस दौरान अधिवक्ता संघ के पदाधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

समझौता : 19 खंडपीठ में प्रकरणों की दिनभर चली सुनवाई

दंपत्ति के बीच रहे विवाद को सुलझाया

कुटुम्ब न्यायालय के लिए गठित खंडपीठ के पीठासीन अधिकारी यशवंत वासनीकर के खंडपीठ में दो प्रकरणों 5 साल पुराने पति-पत्नी के द्वारा एक दूसरे के विरुद्ध मामला प्रस्तुत किया गया था। जिसमें पति के द्वारा विवाह विच्छेद तो पत्नी के द्वारा भरण पोषण की शिकायत की थी।

दंपत्ति ने अपने पुराने मतभेदों को भुलाकर आपस में प्रेमपूर्वक एक साथ दाम्पत्य जीवन का निर्वहण करने का निर्णय लिया गया। खंडपीठ 7 के पीठासीन अधिकारी अनूप तिग्गा के द्वारा तीन प्रकरणों में दंपत्ति के बीच चल रहे विवाद का निराकरण करवाया गया। पारिवारिक मामलों में 27 प्रकरण सुनवाई के लिए रखे गए।

सालों पुराने चेक बाउंस मामले का हुआ खात्मा

खंडपीठ 11 के पीठासीन अधिकारी आकांक्षा सक्सेना के न्यायालय में वर्ष 2005 में दर्ज कराया गया था। दोनों पक्षों ने आपस में समझौता करके मामले का समाप्त कर दिया। दोनों ने निर्णय लिया है कि पुन: वह व्यवसायिक व्यवहार करेंगें।

बीमा कंपनी से दिलाई गई क्षतिपूर्ति की राशि

खंडपीठ 3 के पीठासीन अधिकारी मधुसूदन चंद्राकर के न्यायालय में थाना बोरी में दर्ज अपराध के संबंध में प्रस्तुत मोटर दुर्घटना दावा प्रकरण में दोनों पक्षों में राजीनामा कराया गया। परिजन को क्षतिपूर्ती राशि 10 लाख रुपए दिलाई गई।

डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट में 13 खंडपीठ में हुई सुनवाई

ई-लोक अदालत के लिए डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट में 13 खंडपीठ, फैमिली कोर्ट की 2, किशोर न्याय बोर्ड और श्रम न्यायालय, भिलाई-3 और पाटन की व्यवहार न्यायालयों के लिए एक-एक खंडपीठ का गठन किया गया, जिसमें लंबित 314 अपराधिक, 99 चैक अनादरण, 48 मोटर दुर्घटना दावा प्रकरण, 31 सिविल वाद, 27 पारिवारिक मामले, 17 विद्युत अधिनियम और 3 प्री लिटिगेशन निराकरण हुआ।

वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से की गई सुनवाई

कोविड-19 की वजह से ई-नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। 19 खंडपीठ में प्रकरणों की सुनवाई वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से की गई।
राहुल शर्मा, सचिव, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें