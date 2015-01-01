पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्यों को हरी झंडी:118 करोड़ के विकास कार्यों का किया शुभारंभ

दुर्गएक घंटा पहले
कार्याक्रम में गृहमंत्री, दुर्ग विधायक और महापौर बाकलीवाल मौजूद रहे।

118 करोड़ रुपए के सौंदर्यीकरण कार्यों का शनिवार को गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू, शहर विधायक अरुण वोरा और महापौर धीरज बाकलीवाल ने शुभारंभ किया।

योजना के तहत 54 करोड़ रुपए लागत से नेहरू नगर चौक से राजेन्द्र पार्क, पटेल चौक होते हुए मिनीमाता चौक तक सड़क सौंदर्यीकरण होगा। पुलगांव से अंजोरा तक सिक्स लेन सड़क निर्माण के लिए 54 करोड़ की लागत आएगी जबकि 14 करोड़ में ठगड़ा बांध आमोद प्रमोद केंद्र की स्थापना होगी।

राजेन्द्र पार्क चौक में सम्पन्न हुए शुभारंभ कार्यक्रम में विधायक वोरा ने कहा कि अब शहर वासियों के इंतजार की घड़ियाँ समाप्त हो गई हैं। कार्य प्रारंभ हो जाने के बाद जल्द शहर की जनता को चौड़ी सड़कें, सुंदर चौक चौराहों की सौगात मिलेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस शासन में विकास ने गति पकड़ी है।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान अरुण वोरा ने लोक निर्माण मंत्री से शहर की आंतरिक सड़कों के डामरीकरण के लिए 10 करोड़ रु की मांग की।

