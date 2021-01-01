पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सही मोबाइल नंबर से ई-वोटर कार्ड हो सकेगा डाउनलोड

दुर्ग13 घंटे पहले
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने ई-ईपिक लांच किया गया है। ई-वोटर कार्ड हुआ डिजिटल एवं क्लिक पर ईपिक थीम को आयोग द्वारा जागरूकता अभियान के लिए चुना गया है। 1 फरवरी 2021 से मतदाता जिनका मोबाइल नंबर पूर्व से प्रविष्ट है। वे ई-ईपिक डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। शेष मतदाता जिनका मोबाइल नंबर उपलब्ध नहीं है, उन्हें ई-केवाईसी करना होगा। डाउनलोड हेतु आवश्यक जानकारी है। ई-मतदाता पहचान पत्र- ई-ईपिक डिजिटल वोटर कार्ड जिसे मोबाइल व मेल या किसी भी डिजिटल प्लेटफार्म जैसे डीजी लाकर में सुरक्षित रखा जा सकता है। पीवीसी ईपिक के साथ अब मतदाता डिजिटल कार्ड भी डाउनलोड कर सकते है। ई-ईपिक पीडीएफ को मतदाता स्वयं प्रिंट कर सकते हैं और सेल्फ लेमिनेट कर सकते है। ई-ईपिक प्ले स्टोर से वोटर हेल्प लाईन डाउनलोड करें अथवा वोटर पोर्टल पर क्लिक करें।इसी तरह ई-केवाईसी के लिए ई-रोल में जिनका मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर नहीं हैं वे केवाईसी लिंक पर क्लिक करें। अपने फेस का वेरिफिकेशन करें। अपना मोबाइल नंबर अपडेट करें। इसे लेकर जिला निर्वाचन द्वारा लगातार अलग-अळग जगहों पर जारूकता अभियान भी चलाया जा रहा। ताकि लोगों को इस बारे में जानकारी हो सके।

