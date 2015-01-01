पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कालाबाजारी शुरू:सरकार ने बाजार में आने वाले 14 लाख बारदानों पर लगाई रोक, 10 की जगह 22 रुपए में बिक रहा बोरा

दुर्ग2 घंटे पहले
  • 1 दिसंबर से शुरू होनी है खरीदी, 52 हजार हेक्टेयर फसल की हो चुकी है मिंजाई

जिले में धान खरीदी को लेकर तैयारी तेज हो गई है। इसके बीच सरकार ने पीडीएस सप्लाई वाले पुराने बारदानें राशन दुकानों के बाजार में आने से रोक लगा दी गई है। करीब 14.02 लाख बारदानों की जरूरत होती है, इसकी आपूर्ति इस बार पीडीएस द्वारा दोबारा उपयोग में लाए जाने वाले बारदानों से करने की तैयारी है। सरकार के इस फैसले के बाद पूरे जिले में बारदानों की कालाबाजारी शुरू हो गई है। अब तक जिस पुराने बारदाने को किसान 10 रुपए में राशन दुकानों से खरीदा करते थे, अब 22 रुपए तक में बिक रहे हैं। इसकी भी उपलब्धता नहीं के बराबर है। पूरे जिले में यही स्थिति है। जिले में इस समय 40 प्रतिशत धान की फसल की अरली वेरायटी मिंजाई के बाद खेतों और खलिहानों में डंप हो गई है। बारदानों के संकट के चलते उनकी भर्ती नहीं हो पा रही है। उन्हें प्लास्टिक बोरियों व अन्य पुराने खराब बारदानों में धान को रखने के लिए उपयोग में लाना पड़ रहा है।

बोरियों की कमी के चलते धान का भराव तक नहीं हो पाया
जिले में इस बार 1 लाख 31 हजार 290 हेक्टेयर में धान की फसल ली गई है। इसमें से करीब 52 हजार हेक्टेयर धान की मिंजाई पूरी हो गई है। एक हेक्टेयर में औसतन 65 क्विंटल धान उत्पादन होता है। इस हिसाब से 3380 क्विंटल धान किसानों के पास तैयार है जो बिकने के लिए धान खरीदी केंद्रों में पहुंचाई जानी है। वर्तमान में बोरियों की कमी के चलते इनका भराव तक नहीं हो पाया है।

इस तरह हो रही है जिले के किसानों को दिक्कतें
केस-1: प्लास्टिक कवर पर धान की जतन : भेंडसर निवासी किसान वासुदेव शरण ने धान की अरली वेरायटी 6 एकड़ क्षेत्रफल में लगाई थी। धान की मिंजाई के बाद खेतों में ही स्टोर कर रखा है। बारदाने नहीं मिलने से दिक्कत बढ़ी है।

केस-2: धान की ढेरी की सुरक्षा के लिए किसान कर रहे रतजगा : नंदिनी खुंदनी के किसान हरिनारायण ने भी 5 एकड़ में लगाया धान की फसल काटकर मिंजाई कर ली है। खेतों में ढेरी पड़ी है। पुराने बारदानों को काम चल रहा है।

केस-3: घर ले जाने बारदाने नहीं: भेंडसर के किसान हीरा देशमुख के खलिहान पर धान की ढेरी लगी है। धान बेचने के लिए अभी 20 दिन का समय है। किसान ने पुराने बारदाने 10 रुपए की जगह 22 रुपए में खरीदकर लाए।

जानिए, बारदाना संकट बड़ा क्यों, होनी है धान खरीदी
बारदाने के बिना किसान अपनी उपज खरीदी केंद्रों में बेचने के लिए लेकर नहीं आ सकते। किसान धान अपने बारदाने से धान लेकर खरीदी केंद्रों तक आते हैं। दूसरी ओर किसानों से खरीदा गया धान को मिलरों को देने के लिए सरकार मार्कफेड के जरिए बारदाने का इंतजाम करती है। इस बार कोरोना के चलते देश में कई जूट मिल बंद हो गए हैं और जो चल रहे हैं वहां उत्पादन कोरोना काल में बंद होने की वजह से सप्लाई पूरी तरह प्रभावित है।

किसानों को 14 लाख बारदाने की जरूरत : किसानों को अपनी उपज खरीदी केंद्रों तक पहुंचाने के लिए करीब 14 लाख बारदाने की जरूरत है। बाजार में जो बारदाने किसानों को मिलते थे वो पीडीएस राशन दुकानों के बेचे गए होते थे। किसान राशन दुकानों से 10 रुपए प्रति बारदाना खरीदते थे। जो इस बार प्रतिबंधित किए जाने की वजह से मार्केट में ही नहीं है, जो बारदाने हैं वे पिछले साल के हैं।

पीडीएस के 14.02 लाख बारदानों की कमी: इस साल सरकार ने दुर्ग जिले के लिए 14 लाख 2 हजार बारदाने प्रतिबंधित कर दिए गए हैं। वहीं 9 लाख 60 हजार नए बारदाने ही मार्कफेड को मिले हैं, जिसमें 24 हजार नए बारदाने पिछले साल का स्टॉक है। इस तरह धान खरीदी की तैयारी के लिए अभी भी और बारदाने की जरूरत है। बारदाने केंद्र सरकार से राज्य में नहीं आया है।

रजिस्ट्रेशन की तिथि बढ़ाई, 17 नवंबर तक पंजीयन
बारदाना संकट और भुईंया पोर्टल में किसानों का रकबा-खसरा की एंट्री नहीं हो पाने की वजह से सरकार ने इस बार धान खरीदी के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन का समय बढ़ानी पड़ी। अब किसान अपनी उपज बेचने के लिए 17 नवंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकते हैं। दुर्ग सहित प्रदेशभर में 12 हजार किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन नियत 10 नंवबर तक नहीं हो पाई थी।

