कोरोना:जांच का दायरा बढ़ा तो बढ़ गई मरीजों की संख्या, 5 दिनों में ही हो गए डबल

दुर्ग2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • वायरल समझकर टेस्ट में देरी, 12 से 16 नवंबर तक 291 मरीज मिले, 17 से 21 तक हो गए 584

जिले में एक बार पुन: कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने की आहट महसूस की जा रही। जिले में जैसे ही सैंपल बढ़ाए गए, वैसे ही संक्रमितों की संख्या में बढ़ोत्तरी दर्ज की गई है। 12 से 16 नवंबर तक जहां 291 कोरोना मरीज मिले, वहीं 17 से 21 नवंबर के बीच इनकी संख्या डबल हो गई। इन 5 दिनों में मरीजों की संख्या 584 पहुंच गई। इतना ही नहीं होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे मरीजों के शिफ्टिंग के मामले भी तेजी से बढ़े हैं। वायरल समझकर टेस्ट में देरी भी संक्रमण बढ़ा रही है। नवंबर में 60 प्रतिशत मौतें टेस्ट में देरी की वजह से हुईं। वहीं 40 प्रतिशत मरीजों के इलाज में देरी हुई। हेल्थ विभाग स्वयं इस बात को स्वीकार रहा है। नवंबर महीने की 22 तारीख तक केवल सैंपल लिए गए, जबकि इससे पहले अगस्त में 18065, सितंबर में 31007 लोगों के सैंपल लेकर कोरोना की जांच की गई थी। मौसम में बदलाव के साथ कोरोना का संक्रमण फिर बढ़ने लगा है।

घरों में भी सहयोग नहीं कर रहे लोग
हेल्थ विभाग की टीम लोगों के घरों में सर्वे व जांच के लिए पहुंच रही है। उन्हें जानकारी नहीं दी जा रही, उन्हें लौटा दिया जा रहा। सर्द मौसम में देरी का नतीजा जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है। इसके बाद भी लोग गंभीर नहीं हैं। उनके द्वारा सही जानकारी टीम को नहीं दी जा रही है।

नवंबर में 28 तो अब तक 503 की मौत
जिले में अब तक कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 503 है। नवंबर महीने में जब संक्रमण लगातार कम हो रहा था, उस समय भी 28 लोगों ने इस बीमारी से जान गंवाई। नवंबर महीने में मरने वालों का औसत करीब 2 है। इसके भी बढ़ने की आशंका बनी हुई है।

जिले में 40 फीवर क्लीनिक, गिनती के मरीज पहुंच रहे जांच के लिए
जिले में जिला अस्पताल सहित 40 फीवर क्लीनिक चल रहे हैं जहां लोगों को पहुंचकर जांच करवाना चाहिए लेकिन इस महीने यहां संख्या एक तिहाई हो गई है। अगस्त महीने में कुल 18065 लोग टेस्टिंग कराने पहुंचे थे। सितंबर महीने में 31007 लोग सैंपल देने आए। 14 अक्टूबर तक 30815 लोग टेस्टिंग करवाने पहुंचे। नवंबर महीने में औसतन 700 मरीज जांच के लिए पहुंचे हैं। यानी अब तक औसतन 14 हजार लोग ही जांच करवाएं हैं।

सर्द मौसम की वजह से बढ़ रहा कोरोना, अलर्ट रहें
एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि कोरोना का वायरस बढ़ती ठंड की वजह से सक्रिय हो रहा है। इन दिनों सर्द मौसम का एहसास लोगों को होने लगा है। नम हवाएं चलने लगी है और यहां का पारा सामान्य से 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे चला गया है। मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि प्रदेश में सतही हवा की दिशा दक्षिण पूर्व से उत्तर की ओर होने जा रहा है। 24 नवंबर तक प्रदेश के न्यूनतम और अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट 3 से 4 डिग्री तक आ सकती है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पांच दिनों में 17 नवंबर से 21 नवंबर तक 584 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले।

102 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव, दो ने गंवाई जान
जिले में रविवार को 24 घंटे में 102 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। दो लोगों की मौत भी कोरोना से हो गई । कोरोना के नए मरीज मिलने से जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या 18169 हो गई है। वहीं मौतों की संख्या 503 हो गई है। संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है।

