आंकड़ों में गड़बड़ी:मैं जिंदा हूं, लेकिन कोरोना की सरकारी लिस्ट में मुझे मार डाला गया

दुर्ग2 घंटे पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग की बनाई हर सूची में गड़बड़ी, मौत की सूची भी गलत, एक युवती ने कहा-

देवीलाल साहू / संतोष झा | इस कोरोनाकाल में सरकारी सिस्टम की लापरवाही थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। कोरोना नियंत्रण के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने डेथ ऑडिट रिपोर्ट बनाया। जिसमें में कई गलती है। इस लिस्ट में जिंदा युवती का नाम है तो हार्ट अटैक से मरने वालों को कोरोना से मृत बता दिया है। यही नहीं, जो कभी पॉजिटिव नहीं हुए उनके मोबाइल नंबर इस सूची में दर्ज है। भास्कर ने इसका खुलासा संक्रमित 18000 लोगों और मृत 500 लोगों की सूची एक साथ टैली करने पर किया।

जिंदा है सोनिया - सिर्फ संक्रमित हुए थे, मरे नहीं, इतनी गंभीर चूक कैसे हो गई...
मेरा नाम सोनिया पान हैं। 20 साल की हूं। मेरा नाम स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कोविड सूची में है जिसमें मुझे मृत घोषित किया गया है। मुझे इसकी जानकारी दो दिन पहले ही हुई जब मेरे पास एक परिचित का फोन आया। मैंने कहा कि मैं जिंदा हूं, ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है? मैं खुद हैरान और परेशान हूं। सरकारी लिस्ट में मेरा मोबाइल नंबर व घर का पता दर्ज है और अंतिम कालम में डेथ बताया गया है। मेरी मां सत्यवती यहां की जनप्रतिनिधि के यहां काम करती है और उसे कोविड हुआ। उससे मुझे कोविड संक्रमण आया। 15 दिनों तक हम पूरे परिवार क्वारेंटाइन में रहकर वैसे ही इतना तकलीफ भोग चुके हैं कि किसी तरह बचें है। अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने मार दिया है। इस गलती को विभाग दुरूस्त करें नहीं तो हमें आगे चलकर और भी समस्या आएगी। अपने कड़वे अनुभव शेयर करके कोरोना से बचने के सरकारी फरमान का झंडा भी हम उठाकर चल रहे हैं। प्रशासन से दरख्वास्त है कि मेरा नाम हटाएं।

डेथ सर्टिफिकेट में कार्डियक अरेस्ट, विभाग ने दोनों को कोरोना से मौत बताया
पीके सैमुअल, सेक्टर-9: सरकारी सूची में हॉस्पिटल सेक्टर के पीके सेमुअल (66 साल) की कोविड से मौत बताया है। पिता की मौत हार्ट अटैक से हुई है। हार्ट अटैक आने के बाद उन्हें से.-9 अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया था। कोविड टेस्ट हुआ लेकिन रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। मेरे पास डेथ सर्टिफिकेट भी है जिसमें साफतौर पर कार्डियेक अरेस्ट लिखा है। ( जैसा कि मृतक पीके सेमुअल के पुत्र अंशुल ने भास्कर को बताया)

फागूराम, रामनगर: मेरे पिता फागुराम (60 साल) को भी कोविड से मृत बताया। पिता को अचानक हार्ट अटैक आया और नर्सिंग होम में दाखिल करवाया। कोविड टेस्ट के लिए सैंपल लिए। सैंपल शासकीय लाल बहादुर शास्त्री अस्पताल सुपेला जांच के लिए भेजा था। रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। 12 अगस्त को उनकी मौत हो गई। सूची में 17 अगस्त लिखी गई है। (जैसा कि पुत्र दिनेश ठाकुर ने भास्कर को बताया )

ये गलती पड़ सकती है भारी,जानिए कैसे...
कोविड जांच के दौरान लोगों ने अपना आधार नंबर दिया है। आधार नंबर सभी कार्यों के लिए अनिवार्य है। सरकारी विभाग की सूची में जिन्हें मृत बताया गया है उनका आधार नंबर लिंक है। यह गलती नहीं सुधरी तो उसे मृतक मान लिया जाएगा। इस आधार पर वोटिंग लिस्ट में भी मृत बताया जा सकता है।

सीधी बात
डाॅ. गंभीर सिंह ठाकुर, सीएमएचओ, दुर्ग
सवाल - डेथ ऑडिट सूची में जो जिंदा है, उन्हें भी मृत बता दिया गया है, ये कैसे हो गया?
-लिपकीय त्रुटि की वजह से ऐसा हो सकता है। मैं पता करवाता हूं।
सवाल - दूसरी बीमारी से हुई मौत काे भी कोविड में डाल दिया गया है, ये भी कैसे संभव?
- हमारे जिले में प्योर कोविड से 136 लोगों की ही मौत हुई है। बाकी दूसरी बीमारी वाले हैं।
सवाल - सिस्टम की गलती की वजह से लोगों को आगे दिक्कतें आएगी, ?
-आपने जानकारी दी है तो सूची काे फिर से जांच करवाएंगे।

