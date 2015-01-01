पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:कातुलबोड़ में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. कलाम के नाम पर उद्यान तैयार, जिम व मॉर्निंग वॉक कर सकेंगे लोग

दुर्ग2 दिन पहले
  • नरसिंह विहार में 30 लाख से हुआ निर्माण, विधायक ने किया उद्घाटान

कातुलबोड़ नरसिंह विहार में करीब 30 लाख रुपए खर्च कर उद्यान तैयार किया गया है। इस उद्यान को पूर्व राष्ट्रपति एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम के नाम पर पहचाना जाएगा। शहर विधायक अरुण वोरा, मेयर धीरज बाकलीवाल ने इसका उद्घाटन किया। गार्डन में ओपन जिम के साथ मार्निंग वाक की भी सुविधा होगी। आयोजन के दौरान एमआईसी अब्दुल गनी, जयश्री जोशी, सत्यवती वर्मा, आरएन वर्मा, पार्षद शिवेन्द्र परिहार उपस्थित थे। शहर में आठ स्थानों पर अमृत मिशन योजना के अंतर्गत उद्यानों का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में कातुलबोर्ड के नरसिंह विहार में उद्यान तैयार किया गया। वोरा ने कहा कि शहर में नागरिक सुविधाओं की कोई कमी नहीं होने दी जाएगी। शहर को ग्रीन सिटी बनाने की दिशा में तेज काम हो।

गृहमंत्री भी मिलने पहुंचे सीएम ने फोन पर की चर्चा
छग स्टेट वेयर हाउसिंग कार्पोरेशन के चेयरमैन व विधायक अरुण वोरा से मुलाकात करने प्रदेश के गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू रविवार को पद्मनाभपुर स्थित वोरा निवास पहुंचे। उनके अलावा मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम, खाद्य मंत्री अमरजीत भगत, शिव डहरिया, पूर्व मंत्री बीडी कुरैशी ने भी वोरा से फोन पर चर्चा की। वोरा ने शहर से जुड़ी समस्याओं से उन्हें अवगत कराया।

