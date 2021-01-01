पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर में मिला रोजगार:कोरोना काल में रोजगार की संजीवनी बना मनरेगा, पहली बार जिला स्तर पर 48 हजार ग्रामीणों को दिया गया काम

दुर्ग5 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में सबसे अधिक धमधा ब्लॉक में लौटे थे प्रवासी मजदूर इसलिए वहां रोजगार भी ज्यादा

कोरोना के इस दौर में प्रवासी श्रमिकों को रोजगार की संजीवनी मिली है। पिछले दो साल की अपेक्षा जिले में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा 48 हजार ग्रामीणों को काम मिला। इन श्रमिकों को 66 हजार करोड़ रुपये का भुगतान हुआ। कोरोना काल में सबसे ज्यादा प्रवासी मजदूर धमधा ब्लॉक में लौटे। इसलिए यहां सबसे अधिक 23 हजार लोगों का रोजगार संकट दूर हुआ। लोगों को रोजगार से जोड़ने के लिए सरकार ने यहां काम भी नए तलाशे और उसे पूरा करवाया। हर परिवार को 100 दिन से अधिक रोजगार दिया। मार्च 2020 में लॉकडाउन होते ही महानगरों से दुर्ग जिले के प्रवासी मजदूर अपने परिवार के साथ बड़ी संख्या में यहां लौटे। दुर्ग, पाटन और धमधा ब्लॉक में लौटे मजदूरों को स्कूलों में क्वारेंटाइन किया गया। क्वारेंटाइन पीरियड काटने के बाद जब वे अपने घर गए तो उनके सामने काम की समस्या आई। तब सरकार ने प्रशासन से ऐसे लोगों को रोजगार देने की योजना पर काम किया। इन लोगों ने मजदूरी की और इनकी आजीविका का आधार बना रहा। कोविड के संकट के बीच जिले में दिल्ली-मुंबई जैसे महानगरों से प्रवासी मजदूर आए। वर्तमान में इन तीनों ब्लॉक में 48 हजार मजदूर कार्य कर रहे हैं।

डबरी और तालाब बनाने के काम में दिया रोजगार
जिले में मजदूरों को काम देने के लिए योजना में कई काम जोड़े गए है। अब तक तालाब गहरीकरण कार्य चलता रहा है। डबरी और नया तालाब भी बनाए गए। गांव के हैंडपंपों के आसपास वाटर लेबल को बनाए रखने के लिए सोक पिट बनवाया। अब पशुपालन गतिविधियों को बढ़ाने के लिए भी विशेष कार्य कराए जा रहे हैं। इनमें बकरी शेड, मुर्गी शेड निर्माण जैसे कार्य प्रमुख रूप से किए।

3845 परिवारों को 100 दिन से अधिक का रोजगार
मनरेगा योजना के तहत 3845 परिवारों को सौ दिनों से अधिक का रोजगार मिला है। साथ ही 40 परिवारों को 150 दिनों का रोजगार दिया गया। हर मजदूर परिवार को रोजगार देने के लिए जॉब कार्ड बनाया। खास बात यह रही कि परिवार के केवल पुरूष ही नहीं बल्कि महिलाओं ने अपने घर की आर्थिक हालात मजबूत करने में महिला ने भी खूब सहयोग किया। उन्होंने खुद का काम किया।

कोरोनाकाल में संक्रमण से बचना भी बना बड़ी चुनौती
कोरोना काल में मजदूरों को रोजगार देने के साथ ही संक्रमण से बचाने की चुनौती आई। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व सैनिटाइजेशन जैसी गतिविधियों के साथ काम चलाया। सभी कार्यस्थलों में सैनिटाइजेशन अनिवार्य किया गया। इसके चलते कार्य भी बखूबी होते रहे।

कोरोना काल में सबसे ज्यादा लोगों को काम
"इस साल हमने सबसे ज्यादा श्रमिकों को काम दिया है। नए काम भी इस योजना से जोड़े गए हैं।"
-एस आलोक, सीईओ जिला पंचायत

