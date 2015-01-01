पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कंबल घोटाले की जांच में लापरवाही, दुर्ग के अफसर मंडल को नहीं दे रहे जानकारी

दुर्ग5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुर्ग की ट्रेनों से 34 लाख का कंबल, बेडशीट व टॉवेल गायब होने का मामला
  • रेलवे मंडल ने दुर्ग के सीनियर सीडीओ से इस मामले का ब्योरा मांगा

दुर्ग की ट्रेनों से 34 लाख रुपए के कंबल, बेडशीट और टॉवेल घोटाले की जांच में लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। रायपुर रेलवे कमर्शियल विभाग ने दुर्ग सीनियर सीडीओ से इस मामले की जानकारी मांगी है लेकिन उन्हें जानकारी नहीं भेजी गई है। वहीं दुर्ग जीआरपी में मामले की शिकायत के बाद भी कोई जांच शुरू नहीं की गई है। रायपुर रेलवे कामर्शियल विभाग ने दैनिक भास्कर के खुलासे के बाद दुर्ग की ट्रेनों से बड़े पैमाने पर बेडशीट, फ्रेशर टॉवेल, कंबल, पिलो कवर गायब कर घोटाले को अंजाम देने की जांच शुरू कराई है। दुर्ग के सीनियर सीडीओ से इस मामले का ब्योरा मांगा गया तो उन्होंने यह कहकर हाथ खड़े कर दिए कि रेलवे ने नियम के हिसाब से संबंधित ठेकेदार से बतौर हर्जाना पैसे काट लिए गए हैं। इस प्रकार इस मामले में खानापूर्ति की जा रही है। रेलवे मंडल ने इस मामले में गंभीरता जरूर दिखाई है, लेकिन दुर्ग के अफसरों ने इसे नियम बताकर दबाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

जीआरपी में शिकायत होने के बावजूद नहीं हो रही है जांच
दुर्ग जीआरपी में भी ट्रेनों से बेडरोल गायब होने की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई गई है। आम आदमी पार्टी के मेहरबान सिंह ने इसकी शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। शिकायत होने के बाद बेडराेल ट्रेनों से गायब होने की वजह से आरपीएफ की जिम्मेदारी बता रहे हैं। इस घटना को लेकर जीआरपी भी चुप्पी साध ली है। ट्रेनों से बेडरोल घोटाले की जांच को इसलिए दरकिनार किया जा रहा है कि बेडरोल का ठेका जिस एजेंसी को दिया गया था वह मार्च से ट्रेनों के नहीं चलने के बाद अपना वर्क वांइड-अप कर चुकी है। रेलवे के अधिकारी इस झमेले में पड़ना नहीं चाहते। वहीं ठेका एजेंसी भी अपना काम बंद करने के बाद खामोश हो गई है।

रेलवे ने अभी तक मामले की जांच टीम नहीं बनाई
रेलवे ने अभी तक इस मामले में जांच टीम नहीं बिठाई है। केवल सीनियर सीडीओ दुर्ग से पूछताछ की है। रेलवे अधिकारी रायपुर के मुताबिक प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में यह बताया गया कि रेलवे ने गुम बेडरोल के एवज में नियम के हिसाब से पैसे ठेका एजेंसी से काट ली है। टॉवेल गायब होने की बात भी सही माना है लेकिन एक व्यक्ति के नाम पर 31 दिनों में 34 कंबल, 671 बेडशीट, 442 पिलो कवर गुम होना कैसे दर्ज है इसका जवाब नहीं दिया। इसी तरह जांच से ही खुलासा हो सकेगा।

पूरी जानकारी ली जा रही है, कार्रवाई जरूर होगी
"प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में दुर्ग सीनियर सीडीओ ने यह बताया है कि बेडरोल ट्रेनों से गायब हुए है। रेलवे ने इसके पैसे काटे हैं। बाकी जांच का विषय है।"
-डाॅ. विपिन वैष्णव, सीनियर डीसीएम

"शिकायतकर्ता से दस्तावेज मंगवाए हैं, जांच जारी
"शिकायतकर्ता ने आवेदन दिया है। दस्तावेज हमने उनसे मंगवाए हैं। उसके बाद ही जांच कर पाएंगे। हमारे स्तर पर फिलहाल जांच जारी है।"
-हरीश शर्मा, जीआरपी प्रभारी दुर्ग

