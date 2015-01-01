पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व शौचालय दिवस:ओडीएफ ग्राम रिसामा को केंद्रीय मंत्री ने सराहा शेड सेग्रीगेशन के लिए पतोरा भी हुआ सम्मानित

दुर्ग /उतई / पाटन5 घंटे पहले
  • राज्य स्वच्छता के तहत जिले को पहली बार मिला 50 लाख रुपए का पुरस्कार

जिले के पतोरा और रिसामा ग्राम पंचायत को बेहतर कार्य करने के लिए गुरुवार को राज्य स्वच्छता पुरस्कार दिया गया। पतोरा ग्राम पंचायत को उत्कृष्ट शेड सेग्रीगेशन पुरस्कार और रिसामा पंचायत को ओडीएफ स्थायित्व के लिए पुरस्कृत किया गया। ब्लाक स्तरीय पुरस्कारों में पाटन ब्लाक अग्रणी रहा। इसे पचास लाख रुपए से पुरस्कृत किया गया। केंद्रीय जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने चुनिंदा ग्राम पंचायतों के सरपंचों से वर्ल्ड टायलेट डे पर चर्चा की। जिले की रिसामा पंचायत की सरपंच गीता महानंद भी इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुई। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने उनकी प्रशंसा की।पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने यह पुरस्कार दिए।विश्व शौचालय दिवस पर इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन वर्चुअल किया गया था। इस मौके पर मंत्री सिंहदेव ने कहा कि पंचायतों में ओडीएफ स्थायित्व को लेकर बहुत अच्छा काम हुआ है। आगे भी इसे जारी रखना हम सभी की जिम्मेदारी है। हर संभव मदद सरकार करेगी।

रिसामा पंचायत को मिला 20 लाख रुपए का पुरस्कार
पतोरा: इस पंचायत को को एक लाख रुपए का उत्कृष्ट सेग्रीगेशन शेड अवार्ड मिला। यहां पर ग्रामीणों के घरों के शौचालय से निकलने वाले वेस्ट का उत्कृष्ट प्रबंधन किया जाता है। सेग्रीगेशन की वजह से वेस्ट का खाद के रूप में इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। लोग अपने बाग-बगीचे में इस खाद का उपयोग करने लगे हैं। जिले में उत्कृष्ट सेग्रीगेशन का कार्य सफल होने के बाद दूसरे गांवों में यह मॉडल बनेगा। पंचायत को पूरे जिले में रोल मॉडल के रूप में विकसित करने का निर्णय हुआ।

रिसामा: इस पंचायत को 20 लाख रुपए ग्राम पंचायत ओडीएफ स्थायित्व पुरस्कार प्राप्त हुआ। इस ग्राम पंचायत के अंतर्गत सार्वजनिक शौचालय का ग्रामीण पूरा इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। इसकी वजह से डायरिया के मामले रूके हैं। खासकर बारिश के दिनों में इस गांव में डायरिया की शिकायतें लोगों को आती थी। लोग शौच खुले में कर रहे थे। अब इस पर रोक लगी है और बीमारी कम हुई है। रिसामा पहले भी शासन स्तर पर सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। ओडीएफ को लेकर जिले में बेहतर काम हुआ।

केंद्रीय मंंत्री ने कहा- बहुत अच्छा काम किया गया
विश्व शौचालय दिवस के अवसर पर गुरूवार को केंद्रीय जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने चुनिंदा ग्राम पंचायतों के सरपंचों से वर्ल्ड टायलेट डे पर चर्चा की। दुर्ग जिले की रिसामा पंचायत की सरपंच गीता महानंद भी इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुई । कार्यक्रम का आयोजन वर्चुअल माध्यम से हुआ। गीता ने ओडीएफ के स्थायित्व पर किए गए कार्यों के संबंध में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। इस पर मंत्री ने पूछा कि ओडीएफ प्लस होने से गांव में क्या बदलाव महसूस कर रही हैं।

कुर्की के आदेश, कलेक्टर ने बैठक में दिए निर्देश
चिटफंड कंपनी से पीड़ित लोगों के मामले में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा निरंतर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। अर्थतत्व क्रेडिट कोआपरेटिव सोसायटी लिमिटेड के विरुद्ध प्राप्त शिकायतों के आधार पर नेवई थाना में अपराध दर्ज किया गया है। अनावेदकों द्वारा कंपनी में जमा कराई गई राशि राजसात की गई है।

मृतक के परिजनों को दी राशि, चेक का वितरण
प्राकृतिक आपदा से मृत्यु हो जाने पर मृतक के परिजनों के लिए आर्थिक सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की गई है। स्व. मिलंतीन बाई की आग लगने से और स्व. गणेश राम निषाद की पानी में डूबने से मृत्यु होने उनके परिजनों के लिए 4-4 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की गई है।

विभिन्न श्रेणियों में भी जिले को मिले कई अन्य सम्मान
स्वच्छता पुरस्कार में सामुदायिक शौचालय के उत्कृष्ट ड्राइंग के लिए पीपी ताम्रकार एंड एसोसिएट को पुरस्कार मिला। इसी तरह माहवारी स्वच्छता प्रबंधन के लिए तर्रीघाट को 51 हजार रुपए का पुरस्कार दिया गया। उत्कृष्ट स्वच्छताग्राही के लिए पुरई के लक्ष्मी स्वसहायता समूह को 51 हजार रुपए की राशि से सम्मानित किया गया।

