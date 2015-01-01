पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:मनमाने ढंग से आबादी पट्टा बांटने का विराेध

गुरुर5 घंटे पहले
  • भेजामैदानी के ग्रामीणाें ने किया प्रदर्शन, जिनके नाम का प्रस्ताव नहीं उन्हें भी जमीन का पट्टा दे दिया

ग्राम भेजामैदानी में पूर्व सरपंच द्वारा आबादी पट्टा मनमानी ढंग से वितरण करने के विराेध में ग्रामीणों ने मंगलवार को एक दिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया। बाद में ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि गांव के 30 आवासहीन को पट्टा वितरण किया जाना था। किंतु 30 लोगों में से 9 पात्र व्यक्तियों का नाम हटाकर दिया था। वहीं जिन लाेगाें का नाम का प्रस्ताव नहीं किया गया था। उन्हें जमीन का पट्टा दे दिया गया। पूर्व सरपंच कविता यादव के द्वारा गैर कानूनी ढंग से आबादी पट्टे के वितरण किया गया है। ग्रामीणाें के प्रदर्शन की सूचना पर पूर्व विधायक भैयाराम सिन्हा भी पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों को समझाइश दी और कहा कि शासन के नियमानुसार पात्र हितग्राहियों को पट्टा वितरण किया जाएगा। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आबादी भूमि आवंटन में जाकिर हुसैन, घासुराम , सोनसाय , वाहिद अली, पोषणलाल,उत्तम , अर्जुन सिंह , रामसहाय , घनश्याम का नाम काटकर पूर्व सरपंच ने अपने चहेतों को पट्टा वितरण किया है। जो लोग पैसे नहीं दिए उसका नाम काट दिया गया। लगातार शिकायत के बाद प्रशासन ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। गैर कानूनी तरीके से किए गए आवंटन के चलते गांव में शांति व्यवस्था भंग हो रही है जिससे अप्रिय घटना घट सकती है इसलिए इस आवंटन को निरस्त कर नियमानुसार आबादी भूमि आवंटन के लिए आदेशित करें। गांव के मेहत्तर नेताम, रेखराम यादव, भास्कर यादव ,अशरफ अली, परस राम यादव, पंचराम साहू, इंद्रसेन, गजेंद्र, किशोरी लाल, कुलेश्वर साहू, गिरधरलाल, उत्तम कुमार यादव, रामकुमार, गोपीचंद, ग्राम प्रमुख खोरबाहरा राम साहू, सरपंच रेणुका गजेंद्र ने कहा कि जिस तरह से आबादी का वितरण पूर्व सरपंच ने किया है। उससे गांव का माहाैल खराब हाे रहा है।

ग्रामीणों को समझाइश देकर घर भेज दिया
तहसीलदार सुब्रत प्रधान ग्रुप ने बताया कि एसडीएम न्यायालय में आवेदन लगाया गया था। बाद में खारिज हो गया। पट्टाधारियों द्वारा निर्माण कार्य शुरू करने का प्रयास किया गया था। जिस पर ग्रामीण आक्रोशित होकर एक जगह धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। गांव में भीड़ जमा हो गई थी। सभी ग्रामीणों को समझाइश देकर घर भेज दिया गया।

