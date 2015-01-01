पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:सहकारी बैंक में 4 संक्रमित मिले, एटीएम में नहीं रखा सैनिटाइजर

खैरागढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • विशेषज्ञ कह रहे सर्दी में कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ेगा, लेकिन लापरवाही जारी

जिला सहकारी बैंक में सोमवार को भीड़ को देखते हुए 163 लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया, जिनमें से चार पुरुष पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। देश-दुनिया में सर्दी की वजह से कोरोना के प्रभावी होने के प्रमाण मिले हैं। प्रदेश में संक्रमितों की संख्या दो लाख पार कर चुकी है। खुद रायपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन डॉ. विष्णु दत्त का कहना है कि ऐसे मौसम में कोरोना की वापसी की आशंका बढ़ रही है। ठंड से बचना बेहद जरूरी है।
इधर दीपावली की नजदीकी के चलते पैसा निकालने के लिए बैंकों के एटीएम में लंबी लाइन लग रही है, लेकिन वहां न तो सैनिटाइजर है और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रखा जा रहा है। वहीं पालिका और प्रशासन का अमला भीड़ वाली जगहों को छोड़ खाली दुकानों में बिना मास्क लगाए बैठे व्यापारियों के चालान काटकर खानापूर्ति करने में लगा हुआ है। सोमवार शाम तकरीबन साढ़े चार बजे नया बस स्टैंड पहुंचे प्रशासनिक अमले ने एक मोबाइल शॉप के मालिक का चालान काटा। सौ रुपए लिए और गंदगी के नाम पर रसीद काट दिए जबकि यहीं से तकरीबन सौ मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित प्रतीक्षालय में रोज किसानों की भीड़ जुट रही है, जिसे देखने वाला कोई नहीं।
सैनिटाइजर की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं: इक्का-दुक्का बैंकों के एटीएम में मिले सैनिटाइजर प्रशासनिक अमले की सक्रियता देख जब बैंकों के एटीएम का रुख किया गया तो आठ में से केवल दो में ही सैनिटाइजर मिला। केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक के एटीएम से पैसे लेकर निकल रहे आकाश वर्मा का कहना है कि वह दो से तीन बार आ चुके हैं, यहां सैनिटाइजर निकलता ही नहीं। इंदिरा कला संगीत विश्वविद्यालय के पास बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र के एटीएम से निकल रही महिला ने बताया कि वहां भी सैनिटाइजर की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है, जबकि विश्वविद्यालय के ज्यादातर छात्र इसी एटीएम का प्रयोग करते हैं। लेकिन यहां कोरोना से बचाव के इंतजाम नहीं किए गए हैं।

भीड़ को देखते हुए 163 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए
एसडीएम निष्ठा पांडेय तिवारी ने बताया कि सोमवार को जिला सहकारी बैंक में भीड़ को देखते हुए 163 लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया, जिनमें से चार पुरुष पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। एटीएम पर भी नजर रखी जाएगी और सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था के लिए बैंकों को निर्देशित किया जाएगा। कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए शासन से जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करने कहा गया है।

