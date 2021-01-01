पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी चकल्लस:टिकरापारा में पुल निर्माण आंदोलन के नेतृत्व को लेकर भिड़े भाजपाई

खैरागढ़
  • नपा के वार्डों का आरक्षण होते ही वार्ड-19 में सामने आया विवाद

पालिका के 20 वार्डों का आरक्षण होते ही नगर की राजनीति गरमा गई है। चुनाव के लिए दो से तीन महीने बाकी हैं, लेकिन दावेदारों के बीच चुनावी दिखावे की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। पहला विवाद वार्ड-19 टिकरापारा में सामने आया, जहां उच्च स्तरीय पुल निर्माण के लिए चल रहे आंदोलन के नेतृत्व को लेकर दो भाजपाइयों के बीच छिड़ी तू-तू, मैं-मैं ने गंभीर रूप ले लिया। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता चंद्रशेखर यादव और मंडल के मीडिया प्रभारी राजू यदु के बीच तीखी बहस से माहौल गरमाया और बात पदाधिकारियों तक पहुंच गई। घटना शनिवार सुबह की बताई गई है, जब टिकरापारा चौक के पास दोनों की मुलाकात हुई और मोती नाला पर उच्च स्तरीय पुल निर्माण को लेकर चर्चा छिड़ी। राजू ने चंद्रशेखर को सोमवार की प्लानिंग बताई और उन्हें ज्ञापन सौंपने के लिए आमंत्रित किया। इस आमंत्रण के एवज में चंद्रशेखर यादव ने राजू यदु को खरी-खरी सुना दी। कहा कि हस्ताक्षर अभियान में सभी ने भागीदारी निभाई, किन्तु अखबारों में नेतृत्वकर्ता के रूप में तुम्हारा नाम आने से मोहल्ले वाले नाराज हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि तुम वार्ड का माहौल बिगाड़ रहे हो। इस पर राजू ने कहा कि यह हमारे वार्ड की बड़ी समस्या है। पिछले 20 सालों में इस पुल के निर्माण को लेकर किसी ने आवाज नहीं उठाई। इसके बाद बहस बढ़ती चली गई और मामला पार्टी पदाधिकारियों तक पहुंच गया।

इधर दावेदारी को चुनौती मिली तो छिड़ी बहस
दरअसल, पिछले पालिका चुनाव में चंद्रशेखर यादव की पत्नी प्रीति यादव अध्यक्ष पद के दावेदार के रूप में उभरी थीं। उन्हें मनाने तत्कालीन सांसद व वर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष मधुसूदन यादव को आना पड़ा था। इस बार नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष का पद अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित है। इसलिए चंद्रशेखर यादव खुद को स्वाभाविक दावेदार मान रहे हैं। पुल को लेकर छिड़े आंदोलन में राजू यदु के नेतृत्व करने से उनकी दावेदारी को चुनौती मिल रही है।

ज्ञापन सौंपने वालों में पूर्व पालिका उपाध्यक्ष भी
इधर पुल बनाने के लिए हस्ताक्षर अभियान में 500 से अधिक लोग हिस्सा ले चुके हैं। सोमवार को लोक निर्माण मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू के नाम तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपने के लिए राजू यदु के साथ पूर्व पालिका उपाध्यक्ष कांता यादव, निवर्तमान पार्षद शेष नारायण यादव, सुनील यादव सहित तकरीबन 35 वार्डवासी पहुंचे थे। मोतीनाला में पुल बनने के बाद नया टिकरापारा, ग्राम अकरजन, कुसियारी, सुतिया और सिंगारघाट के हजारों लोगों को फायदा मिलेगा।

मैंने केवल समझाइश दी और डांटा भी: चंद्रशेखर
जब घटनाक्रम के बारे में भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता चंद्रशेखर यादव से जानकारी ली गई, तो उन्होंने कहा, पुल निर्माण के सबंध जो आंदोलन चल रहा है, उसे लेकर मैंने समझाइश दी कि केवल अपना नाम नहीं देना, समस्त मोहल्लेवासी लिखना। इस बात पर वह ऊल जलूल बात करने लगा। मैंने उसे समझाइश दी और डाटा भी हूं। सीनियर होने के नाते मेरा इतना फर्ज है ना भई! मैंने उसे भविष्य में इस तरह की पुनरावृत्ति नहीं करने की हिदायत दी।

मांग को लेकर आग्रह किया सहयोग करने के बजाय दुर्व्यवहार करने लगे: यदु
इस बारे में राजू यदु ने कहा, मैं मोतीनाला पर उच्चस्तरीय पुल की मांग कर रहा हूं। इसी को लेकर उनसे आग्रह किया था, लेकिन वे सहयोग करने की बजाय मुझसे दुर्व्यवहार करने लगे। कहने लगे कि नेतागिरी कर रहे हो। मैं राजनीति से जुड़ा हूं और जनहित के मुद्दे उठा रहा हूं। मुझे ठेस इस बात का लगा कि पार्टी में हर कार्यकर्ता का सम्मान होना चाहिए। वरिष्ठों के ऐसे व्यवहार से कार्यकर्ता का मनोबल टूटता है। मैंने पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं सहित मंडल अध्यक्ष को घटना की मौखिक जानकारी दी है। इधर नपा चुनाव को देखते हुए लोगों ने सक्रियता बढ़ा दी है।

