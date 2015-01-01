पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:बोर खनन में हुआ भ्रष्टाचार भी होगा उजागर, जेडी करेंगे मामले की जांच

खैरागढ़7 घंटे पहले
  • गड़बड़ी की जांच को रुकवाने के लिए ठेकेदार ने उपाध्यक्ष को दिए थे नोट

खैरागढ़ के विभिन्न वार्डों में तीन साल पहले खोदे गए 16 बोरवेल्स में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत उपाध्यक्ष रामाधार रजक ने की थी। आरोप है कि वायरल वीडियो में उपाध्यक्ष को नोट देते दिखाई दे रहा ठेकेदार उसी बोरवेल्स का संचालक है और रकम देने के बाद मामले की जांच नहीं हुई। इसलिए ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर एसके दुबे ने इस प्रकरण की जांच का आश्वासन दिया है।
सोमवार को जांच में पहुंचे संयुक्त संचालक एसके दुबे और कार्यपालन अभियंता प्रमोद दुबे जब संबंधित फाइल देख रहे थे तो सभापति मनराखन देवांगन ने पूरा प्रकरण उन्हें बताया। देवांगन ने कहा कि बोर खनन के मामले में खुद उपाध्यक्ष ने शिकायत की थी और कहा था कि इसकी जांच की जाए और ठेकेदार का भुगतान रोका जाए।
उपाध्यक्ष की शिकायत के बावजूद इस पूरे मामले की जांच नहीं की गई। निष्पक्ष जांच कराने पर सबकुछ स्पष्ट हो जाएगा। तीन साल पहले हुई शिकायत में उपाध्यक्ष रामाधार रजक ने आरोप लगाया था कि बोर की गहराई और केसिंग की लंबाई दोनों चुराई गई है। रजक का आरोप है कि तत्कालीन सब इंजीनियर संजय मारकंडेय ने ठेकेदार के साथ मिलकर रिकाॅर्ड में धांधली की है।
ऐसा है बोर खनन में गड़बड़ी का पूरा मामला: 14वें वित्त आयोग से स्वीकृत 16 बोरवेल्स की खुदाई और पंप लगाने में बड़ा खेल हुआ है। उपाध्यक्ष रामाधार ने शिकायत की थी कि बोर खोदा गया 300 फीट और लिखाया 456 फीट। केसिंग की लंबाई भी रिकाॅर्ड में ज्यादा बताई गई है। उन्होंने लालपुर में खोदे गए बोर का उदाहरण भी दिया था, लेकिन इस पूरे मामले की जांच नहीं हो पाई।
सभापति ने कहाृ- भ्रष्टाचार के पैसे से चल रहा ब्याज कारोबार: तीन माह पहले नोट लेते वायरल हुई उपाध्यक्ष रामाधार रजक की वीडियो की विभागीय जांच शुरू हो गई है। सोमवार को संयुक्त संचालक और कार्यपालन अभियंता के सामने सभापति मनराखन देवांगन ने नया खुलासा किया। मनराखन ने वायरल वीडियो का हवाला देकर उपाध्यक्ष पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए। कहा कि रामाधार की न तो कोई दुकान है और न दूसरा कोई व्यवसाय। न ही आय के दूसरे स्रोत हैं। इसके बावजूद वे ब्याज में रुपए देने की बात स्वीकार कर रहे हैं। वीडियो के अंत में वे खुद ठेकेदारों से इस बारे में चर्चा करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। मनराखन का आरोप है कि उपाध्यक्ष के पास राजनीति के अलावा आय का दूसरा स्रोत नहीं है। इसके बावजूद ब्याज का कारोबार करना अपने आप में स्पष्ट कर देता है कि इस धंधे में भ्रष्टाचार और कमीशनखोरी का ही पैसा लगा है।

जानिए, वायरल वीडियो में उपाध्यक्ष के साथ ठेकेदार की चर्चा
उपाध्यक्ष: सोना क्या लेंगे, जो सोना-चांदी का दुकान चलाता है, उसके पास तो खुद हमारा पैसा पड़ा है। ऐसे ही ब्याज में दे देते हैं।
ठेकेदार (वीडियो बनाने वाला): सर थोड़ा हमारा भी ख्याल रखा करो न, बाइक पर बैठे उपाध्यक्ष की बांह दबाते हुए बोला। दोनों हंसे।
उपाध्यक्ष: वो तो बोलता है कि दुकान आप ही का है, क्या ले जाओगे सोना को।
ठेकेदार: नहीं, मेरे को खबर मिली है, लंबा चलता है आपका तो
उपाध्यक्ष: ...अपना तो 5 परसेंट, 3 परसेंट रहता नहीं। एक परसेंट वाला रहता है।
ठेकेदार: अरे! क्या बात कर रहे हो भैया, कभी आह नहीं लगेगी। 3 परसेंट और 5 परसेंट वाला पैसा कभी नहीं फैलता है भैया। मैं करके देख चुका हूं। भैया मालूम, क्या करते थे? मैं जिनको देता था, उन लोग मेरे से एक परसेंट, डेढ़ परसेंट में ले जाते थे और सब पैसा डूब गया भैया।
उपाध्यक्ष: वो तो डूबेगा ही ना..!
ठेकेदार: अतुल तक एक लाख रुपए दिए थे, वो लेडी थी। (नोट देने वाले ठेकेदार की तरफ दिखाते हुए वीडियो बनाने वाले ने कहा)
दूसरा ठेकेदार: दो चार बार देंगे..... बस।
उपाध्यक्ष: दो व तीन महीना देने के बाद आंख दिखाना चालू कर देंगे!

