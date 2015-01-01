पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:कक्षा पहली से पांचवीं तक के विद्यर्थियों को पाठ्य व लेखन सामग्री का वितरण

खैरागढ़7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रूम टू रीड संस्था द्वारा शिक्षण सत्र 2018 से राजनांदगांव ब्लॉक के चयनित 60 शालाओं में पुस्तकालय एवं कक्षा पहली एवं दूसरी में भाषा शिक्षण का कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है। जिसके अंतर्गत वर्तमान परिस्थिति कोविड-19 को देखते हुए बच्चों को पढ़ाई से जोड़े रखने के लिए सभी बच्चों को पाठ्य व लेखन सामग्री दिया गया। बच्चे अपने घर पर ही रहकर पढ़ाई को मजेदार कहानियों के साथ गतिविधियों कर इसके लिए पिठारा एवं स्टेशनरी सामग्री प्रदान किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम को विगत वर्षों से जिला मिशन समन्वयक भूपेश साहू, बीईओ एनके पंचभावे, ब्लॉक समन्वय केडी साहू, लिट्रेसी कोच अमित कुमार साहू, रूम टू रीड द्वारा मार्गदर्शन मिल रहा है। सामग्री वितरण के समय स्कूल के शिक्षक भरत साहू, भूपेंद्र सिंह राजपूत, राकेश कुमार जांगड़े शामिल थे। शिक्षक भरत साहू ने बताया कि प्रतिवर्ष कक्षा पहली एवं दूसरी के छात्र-छात्राओं को पठन-पाठन की सामग्री दी जाती थी किंतु इस वर्ष कक्षा पहली से पांचवीं तक समस्त छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए आकर्षक फाइल में पैक पाठ्य सामग्री दी गई है। शाला नहीं खुलने की वजह से बच्चे स्कूल नहीं आ रहे हैं किंतु शिक्षक उन्हें घर-घर जाकर सामग्री का वितरण करेंगे।

