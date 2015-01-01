पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उहापोह:फतेह मैदान में ही पटाखा दुकान लगाने अड़ी पालिका, मार्किंग शुरू

खैरागढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • पालिका प्रशासन का कहना है कि मैदान के अलावा उनके पास जगह नहीं

दो दिन पहले खिलाड़ियों के विरोध के बाद एसडीएम निष्ठा पांडेय तिवारी ने जिस पटाखा दुकान अन्यत्र लगाने के निर्देश दिए थे, पालिका प्रशासन उसे फतेह मैदान में ही लगाने पर अड़ा हुआ है। शुक्रवार को दुकानों के लिए मार्किंग भी कर दी गई। इस बीच खिलाड़ियों के साथ पहुंचे न्यू दंतेश्वरी स्पोर्टिंग क्लब के सदस्यों दोबारा मैदान के महत्व को समझाने की कोशिश की।
बताया कि पूरे नगर के खेल व सांस्कृतिक आयोजनों के लिए एकमात्र मैदान है। उसका व्यवसायिक उपयोग नहीं किया जाना चाहिए, लेकिन पालिका प्रशासन का कहना है कि उनके पास दूसरी कोई जगह नहीं है।
इधर मैदान में मार्किंग होता देख क्लब के सदस्य व खिलाड़ी एसडीएम तिवारी के पास पहुंचे। उनके साथ पहुंचे भागवत शरण सिंह ने एसडीएम को बताया कि मैदान में सुबह से शाम तक गतिविधियां चलती हैं। युवा पुलिस भर्ती के लिए तैयारी करते हैं। फुटबॉल, क्रिकेट के अलावा अन्य खेलों का आयोजन भी होता है।
खेलने लायक बनाने के लिए करनी पड़ती है मशक्कत: मैदान में निजी खर्च पर रेलिंग लगाने वाले प्रकाश ठाकुर भी खिलाड़ियों के साथ हैं। उनका कहना है कि दुकान लगने के बाद रेलिंग उखाड़कर फेंक दी जाती है। क्लब के सदस्य मारुति शास्त्री का कहना है कि व्यवसायिक उपयोग के बाद मैदान को खेलने लायक बनाने के लिए मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है। जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे हो जाते हैं। लोहे के टुकड़े पड़े मिलते हैं। पूरा मैदान प्लास्टिक से अटा रहता है, तब पालिका ध्यान नहीं देती। नगर पालिका खिलाड़ियों को केंद्र में रखकर कभी नहीं सोचती। एसडीएम से चर्चा करने वालों में सुशीलकांत पांडेय, जमीर कुरैशी, आशीष सिंह,लाल शौर्यादित्य सिंह, अंकित तिवारी सहित क्लब के सदस्य व खिलाड़ी मौजूद रहे।

हर साल का यही रोना विरोध करेंगे खिलाड़ी
भागवत ने यह भी बताया कि पहले भी ये पटाखा दुकानें पुराने गार्डन के पास ही लगा करती थीं। अभी भी मंगल भवन बनने के बावजूद वहां पर्याप्त जगह है, लेकिन पालिका प्रशासन समझने को तैयार नहीं। इधर प्रशासन के रवैये को देखते हुए खिलाड़ियों ने विरोध का मन बना लिया है। उनका कहना है कि हर साल का यही रोना है।

