चर्चा:सरकार की नाकामी के चलते धान खरीदी में देरी: अभिषेक

खैरागढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • जब केरल, पंजाब और हरियाणा में अक्टूबर से धान खरीदी हो सकती है तो छत्तीसगढ़ में देरी क्यों

पूर्व सांसद अभिषेक सिंह गुरुवार शाम खैरागढ़ पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने पीडब्ल्यूडी विश्राम गृह में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से पार्टी गतिविधियों और धान खरीदी में देरी के कारण किसानों को हो रही दिक्कत पर चर्चा की। अभिषेक ने कहा कि प्रदेश में किसान धान खरीदी में हो रही देरी से नाराज हैं। जब केरल में 23 अक्टूबर से व पंजाब और हरियाणा में 26 अक्टूबर से धान खरीदी हो सकती है तो छत्तीसगढ़ में देरी क्यों हो रही है। छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री जब विपक्ष में रहते थे तब वे एक नवंबर से धान खरीदी की मांग करते थे, आज वे मुख्यमंत्री हैं, वे चाहते तो एक नवंबर से धान खरीदी हो सकती थी, लेकिन वे बारदाने की कमी की वजह से धान खरीदी की व्यवस्था प्रभावित होने की बात कह रहे हैं। धान खरीदी की व्यवस्था बारदाने से प्रभावित नहीं होगी बल्कि सरकार की नाकामी ओर निकम्मेपन की वजह से प्रभावित होगी। बारदाने की कमी का बहाना बनाकर सरकार जनता को बरगलाने का प्रयास कर रही है। क्या कांग्रेस सरकार को पता नहीं था कि धान की कटाई कब होती है। क्या छत्तीसगढ़ में धान पहली बार बोया जा रहा है और यदि कोरोना को बहाना बनाया जा रहा है तो केरल, पंजाब, हरियाणा में कोरोना नहीं था। इस अवसर पर पूर्व विधायक कोमल जंघेल, जिला पंचायत सभापति घम्मन साहू, वीरेंद्र जैन, विकेश गुप्ता, मंडल भाजपाध्यक्ष अनिल अग्रवाल, कृष्णा वर्मा, प्रफुल्ल ताम्रकार, प्रकाश सिंह, साफिया बेगम, सूर्यदमन सिंह, चंदू वर्मा, कीर्ति वर्मा, आलोक श्रीवास, शेष नारायण यादव, विनय देवांगन, गििरवर पटेल, चंदन गोस्वामी, शशांक ताम्रकार, महेश गिरी, भाजयुमो अध्यक्ष आशीष सिंह, शौयदित्य सिंह, अभिजीत खंडे, यतीश साहू सहित बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

धान को सुरक्षित रखने की बड़ी समस्या हो गई खड़ी
जिपं उपाध्यक्ष विक्रांत सिंह ने कहा कि खेतों में धान पक गया है। किसानों ने धान कटाई पूरी कर ली है। अब उनके समक्ष धान को सुरक्षित रखने की बड़ी समस्या खड़ी हो गई है। किसान अपना फसल बेचने सरकार का मुंह ताक रही है। किसानों के प्रति राज्य सरकार का निष्ठुर चेहरा सामने आ चुका है। यदि सरकार एक नवंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू कर देती तो किसान भी अपने परिवार के साथ खुशी-खुशी दीपावली मनाते। भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता किसानों के हक के लिए सड़क की लड़ाई लड़ेंगे।

