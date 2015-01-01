पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:शराब खरीदने पहुंचे 95 लोगों की हुई सैंपलिंग 3 पॉजिटिव मिलेे, बावजूद बिकती रही शराब

खैरागढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिक्री बढ़ाने मौके पर पहुंचे आबकारी अफसरों ने जांच की पाबंदी हटा दी

कोरोना के बढ़ने संक्रमण की चेन को तोड़ने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से उन स्थानों पर सैंपलिंग की जा रही है जहां पर भीड़ लग रही है। बुधवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने लालपुर स्थित सरकारी शराब दुकान के सामने ही सैंपलिंग टीम को भेजकर जांच शुरू कराई तो हड़कंप मच गया। मौके पर ही एक-एक कर 95 एंटीजन टेस्ट हुए, इनमें से तीन पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए तो शराब दुकान के कर्मचारी भी हड़बड़ा गए। इस बीच शराब दुकान की ग्राहकी में कमी देखी गई। जैसे ही पॉजिटिव केसेज के बारे में आबकारी विभाग के अफसरों को पता चला। उन्होंने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच की पाबंदी हटा दी। इसके बाद शराब दुकान में भीड़ उमड़ी। इससे पहले भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कैंप लगाया था। इस मामले में बीएमओ डॉ. विवेक बिसेन ने बताया कि बुधवार को शराब दुकान के सामने कैंप लगाकर 95 लोगों का टेस्ट किया गया जिसमें तीन पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। वहीं इससे पहले भी वहां कैंप लगाया गया था, तब बिना मास्क वालों के ही टेस्ट किए गए थे, लेकिन इसका खास रिजल्ट नहीं मिला था। बताया गया कि जो लोग बिना मास्क पहनने शराब खरीदने पहुंचे थे उनका प्राथमिकता के साथ सैंपल लिया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने खैरागढ़ क्षेत्र में सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ा दी है ताकि जल्द ही संक्रमितों का पता चल सके और उन्हें अस्पताल भेजा जा सके। इस प्रकार क्षेत्र में संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ता जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें