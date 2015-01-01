पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए बस स्टैंड की घटना:बस का टायर फटने से हुआ धमाका धुआं निकला तो मची अफरा-तफरी

खैरागढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • आवाज से यात्री व आसपास के लोग हड़बड़ा गए

नया बस स्टैंड में एक बस का टायर फटने से जोर का धमाका हुआ और गाड़ी के निचले हिस्से से धुआं निकलने लगा। यात्रियों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। आसपास के लोग भी इकट्ठा हो गए। तकरीबन 20 मिनट तक पिछले टायर के पास से धुआं निकलता रहा। घटना बुधवार को शाम तकरीबन 5 बजे की है। लोधी ट्रैवल्स की बस (सीजी 08 एम 0172) कवर्धा की ओर से आकर रुकी ही थी कि उसका पिछला टायर अचानक फट गया। धमाके की आवाज सुनकर आसपास के लोग भी हड़बड़ाए। बस की पिछली सीट के पास से धुआं निकलता देख यात्री घबरा गए। जिसे जहां से जगह मिली वह उतरने की कोशिश करने लगा। इस बीच बस के भीतर धुआं भर चुका था। तब तक सारे यात्री उतर चुके थे, किसी को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ। बस चालक रामाधीन पटेल का कहना है कि प्रेशर की वजह से टायर फटा होगा। घटना के बाद 20 मिनट तक धुआं निकलता रहा। इस दौरान पुलिस का अमला भी मौके पर पहुंच चुका था।

