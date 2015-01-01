पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व की तैयारी:दीवाली के पहले बाजार ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, दुकानों में दिखी रौनक

खैरागढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना से बाजार में आए ठहराव के बाद दीवाली के त्योहार से उम्मीद, मिट्टी के बर्तन, रंग-बिरंगी झालरों की दुकानें भी सजी

कोरोनाकाल के दौरान ठप पड़ी आर्थिक गतिविधियां अब रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। दीवाली के लिए बाजार सजना शुरू हो गया है। वहीं ग्राहकों की भीड़ भी मार्केट में जुटने लगी है। जहां ऑटो और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मार्केट में खास रौनक आ गई है। वही सड़क के किनारे और रेहाड़ी पटरी वाले दुकानदारों भी अच्छी दुकानदारी की आस बढ़ गई है। कोरोना के कारण बाजार में आए ठहराव के बाद दीवाली के त्योहार से व्यापारी उम्मीद लगाए हुए हैं। दीपावली 14 नवंबर को है, जिसको लेकर बाजारों में रौनक दिखने लगी है। वाहनों की बुकिंग खूब हो रही है। दीपावली से पहले धन तेरस को लेकर सराफा बाजार भी तैयार है। दीपावली में महज चार दिन ही शेष रह गया है। ऐसे में बाजार पूरी तरह से गुलजार हो रहे हैं। ऑटो बाजार में लोग धनतेरस पर खरीदने के लिए अभी से दोपहिया और चौपहिया वाहन बुक कराने लगे हैं। ऑटो कंपनियों ने दोपहिया, चौपहिया वाहनों की खरीद पर आकर्षक उपहार और डिस्काउंट की स्कीमें चालू की हैं। ऑटो मार्केट, सराफा मार्केट और बर्तन बाजार के अलावा इलेक्ट्रानिक्स बाजार में भी अच्छी रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। इस बार लोग एलईडी खरीदने में दिलचस्पी दिखा रहे हैं। फ्रिज, वॉशिंग मशीन आदि की भी मांग बढ़ रही है। घरों में दीपावली से पहले रंगाई-पुताई के चलते पेंट बाजार भी गुलजार है। मिट्टी के बर्तन, घर सजाने के सामान, रंग-बिरंगी झालरों की दुकानें भी सज गई हैं।

आस बढ़ी, आकर्षक दीयों की अच्छी बिक्री हो रही
मिट्टी के बर्तन, सजावटी सामान आदि बनाने वालों को भी इस बार अच्छी दुकानदारी की उम्मीद है। शहर में मिट्टी के बर्तन आदि बनाने का काम करने वाले कुंभकारों ने भी दुकानें सजा ली है। इस बार कई तरह के आकर्षक दीये बनाए गए हैं। इनकी भी बिक्री हो रही है। पटरी पर सजावटी सामान बेचने वालों ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण घर के खर्च तक निकालना मुश्किल हो गया था। लेकिन अब दिवाली पर बिक्री की उम्मीद है। पहले सप्ताह से ही बाजार को रफ्तार मिल रही है।

नकदी का फ्लो बढ़ा, दूर होने लगी बाजार की सुस्ती
दीपावली नजदीक आने के साथ ही बाजार की सुस्ती भी दूर होने लगी है। दुकानदारों का मानना है कि जल्द बिक्री बढ़ जाएगी। नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में लोगों के पास सेलरी आदि मिलने नकदी का प्रवाह बढ़ गया है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोग अपनी उपज और बोनस के मिली राशि से खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि इस बार दीपावली दूसरे सप्ताह पड़ रहा है। ज्यादातर सरकारी कर्मचारियों को नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में वेतन मिल गया है। इसके साथ ही नकदी का प्रवाह होने लगा है।

