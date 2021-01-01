पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन:कोरोना वॉरियर्स के सम्मान से शुरू हुआ टीकाकरण

खैरागढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीएमओ विवेक बिसेन, वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. परिहार सहित 100 वर्करों को लगा टीका

गणतंत्र दिवस से एक दिन पहले खैरागढ़ के कन्या शाला में टीकाकरण की शुरुआत हुई। इस दौरान वहां मौजूद अतिथियों ने कोरोना काल में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाली संस्थाओं का सम्मान किया। इस दौरान विधायक देवव्रत सिंह और जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष विक्रांत सिंह ने कोरोनाकाल में कोरोना वॉरियर्स के साथ संस्थाओं के काम की सराहना की। वैक्सीनेशन के पहले दिन बीएमओ विवेक बिसेन, वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. पीएस परिहार सहित तकरीबन 100 वर्करों को टीके लगाए गए। बताया गया कि इसमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अमले के साथ आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता और सहायिकाओं सहित मितानिनों का वैक्सीनेशन किया गया। कन्याशाला में बनाए गए वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर में 166 लोगों को पहला डोज लगना है। इसमें सिविल अस्पताल के सभी अधिकारी-कर्मचारी, आयुर्वेदिक, होम्योपैथिक अधिकारी व कर्मी, 108, 102 कर्मी सहित कुल 97 लोग तथा महिला एवं बाल विकास अधिकारी कर्मचारी सहित शहर में कार्यरत आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता और सहायिका सहित कुल 58 लोगांे के नाम शामिल हैं। कार्यक्रम में निवर्तमान नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष मीरा गुलाब चोपड़ा, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष यशोदा नीलांबर वर्मा, शहर अध्यक्ष भीखमचंद छाजेड़, प्रबल खत्री सहित अन्य गणमान्य मौजूद रहे।

टीम सहित इन संस्थाओं को किया गया सम्मानित
कोरोना काल में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले सिविल अस्पताल के स्टाफ, नर्स, ऑफिस स्टॉफ सहित निर्मल त्रिवेणी महाभियान के सदस्यों, सकल श्रीसंघ, महावीर मित्र मंडल, गौ सेवा समिति, शांति दूत आदि संस्थाओं को सम्मानित किया गया। इसमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अमले के साथ आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता और सहायिकाओं सहित मितानिनों का वैक्सीनेशन किया गया। हुकुम चंद, राजेंद्र डाकलिया, महावीर जैन, सुनील चौरड़िया, डॉ. दिलीप जैन, उमेश छाजेड़, महावीर डाकलिया, विक्की बरड़िया, मनीष पारख, सुभाष चावड़ा, बजरंग होटल, गणेश होटल आदि के संचालकों का भी सम्मान किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser