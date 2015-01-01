पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:पुलिस के वादाखिलाफी से लोगों में आक्रोश

मानपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुफस्सिल थाना अंतर्गत मानपुर टेउसा मार्ग स्थित तपसी के समीप सड़क हादसे के बाद पुलिस की वादाखिलाफी से घायलों के परिजनों में आक्रोश व्याप्त है, जो कभी भी विस्फोटक हो सकता है। घायल राजीव कुमार, मो आमिर अंसारी व मो अलकाम अंसारी के परिजनों ने बताया कि दुर्घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची मुफस्सिल थाना के अधिकारियों द्वारा घायलांे के इलाज में होने वाले खर्चे को बतौर मुआवजा देने व अच्छे चिकित्सक के पास इलाज करवाने का आश्वासन देकर घायलों को ले जाया गया था।

परंतु घायलों को मगध मेडिकल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा कर छोड़ दिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर प्रशासन अपने वादे पर खरा नही उतरता है तो आने वाले समय में सड़क जाम कर उनके खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। बताते चले की बुधवार अपराह्न लगभग चार बजे पुलिस वाहन द्वारा ऑटो में जोरदार ठोकर मार दिया था व चालक भाग निकला था। इसमें तीन लोग गम्भीर रूप से घायल हो गए थे। इस घटना से आक्रोशित लोगो द्वारा दुर्घटना के लिए जिम्मेवार वाहन को जब्त कर गांव में खड़ा कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें