अपहरण:फायरिंग कर युवक को अगवा कर ले गए दबंग

मानपुर2 दिन पहले
मुफ़स्सिल थाना अंतर्गत पहाड़तल्ली स्थित सर्वहारा नगर मोहल्ले से दबंगो ने सरेआम लापो कहार नाम के युवक के साथ मारपीट की घटना करते हुए उसे अगवा कर लिए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। दबंगो की इस कार्रवाई से मोहल्ले में दहशत का माहौल कायम है और लोग अनहोनी की आशंका से ग्रसित हैं। लोगों ने बताया कि शनिवार की शाम लगभग साढ़े पांच बजे अपराधियों के एक गिरोह द्वारा सरेआम फायरिंग कर घर के बाहर खड़े युवक को मारपीट करते हुए खींच कर साथ लेकर चले गए। बताया कि इस घटना की सूचना स्थानीय थाना को दी गई है। बताते चलें कि जनवरी महीने में अपराधियों के एक गुट द्वारा सूड़ी टोला के एक युवक की तेज हथियार से प्रहार कर हत्या कर दी गई थी। अगवा की घटना को उसी से जोड़ कर देखा जा रहा है।

