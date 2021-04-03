पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आबादी सर्वे में लापरवाही:बिना चिप लगाए उड़ा दिया ड्रोन, शाम को पता चला कुछ रिकॉर्ड ही नहीं हुआ, दूसरे दिन फिर हुआ सर्वे

मानपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: कमलेश गोस्वामी
मानपुर में उड़ते ड्रोन को देखते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
मानपुर में उड़ते ड्रोन को देखते लोग।
  • भारतीय सर्वेक्षण विभाग द्वारा आबादी क्षेत्र का डाटा ऑनलाइन दर्ज करने किया जा रहा सर्वे

जिले में आबादी क्षेत्रों को ऑनलाइन दर्ज करने के लिए भारतीय सर्वेक्षण विभाग के द्वारा ड्रोन से सर्वे कराया जा रहा है। जिससे की सभी रिकॉर्ड दुरुस्त हो सकें और राजस्व के कामों में पारदर्शिता आ सके। इसे लेकर बुधवार को मानपुर क्षेत्र में आबादी सर्वे के लिए जब सर्वे टीम ने ड्रोन उड़ाया तो उसमें रिकॉर्डिंग चिप लगाना ही भूल गए। ऐसे में दिनभर के सर्वे के बाद जब टीम ड्रोन नीचे उतरा तब उन्हें पता चला कि उसमें चिप ही नहीं लगी। जिससे कोई रिकॉर्डिंग व फोटो ही क्लिक नहीं हो सकें।

जिले के सभी क्षेत्रों को आबादी में लाने और राजस्व रिकॉर्ड को पूरी तरह ऑनलाइन करने के लिए भारतीय सर्वेक्षण विभाग के द्वारा ड्रोन से सर्वे किया जा रहा है। इसमें पहले मानपुर के 48 गांवों को दर्ज किया जाना है। जिसे लेकर भारतीय सर्वेक्षण विभाग के सर्वे अधिकारी मोहनचक्र वैश्य व रिंकेश यादव मानपुर में सर्वे के लिए पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने आबादी क्षेत्र को ऑनलाइन करने के लिए ड्रोन को उड़ाया और जब सर्वे कंपलीट होने के बाद शाम को ड्रोन को नीचे उतारा तो पता चला कि उसमें फोटो व वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग के लिए वह चिप ही लगाना भूल गए। टीम के सदस्य अरुण दांतरे, पटवारी का कहना है ड्रोन कैमरे में चिप लगाना भूल गए थे, इसलिए गुरुवार को दोबारा सर्वे कराया गया।

दूसरे दिन नहीं होने दी सफाई
आबादी सर्वे के लिए मानपुर क्षेत्र के आस-पास बुधवार की सुबह ही पटवारी अरुण दांतरे, पियूष यादव, राजीव शर्मा, प्रदीप अमलयार, रघु अंचल ने अन्य 10 कर्मचारियों के साथ मिलकर चूना डाला था ताकि आबादी क्षेत्र ड्रोन में स्पष्ट हो सके। लेकिन ड्रोन में चिप न होने से यह सब रिकॉर्ड नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे में चूना न हटें, इसे लेकर टीम ने मानपुर की गुरुवार को सफाई ही नहीं होने दी।

