नोटिस:बीएसपी के टैक्स असेसमेंट में 10% का अंतर भिलाई निगम ने 1.72 अरब की लगाई पेनल्टी

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
  • बीएसपी मैनेजमेंट को अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए दिया गया 15 दिन का समय

नगर निगम भिलाई के आयुक्त ऋतुराज रघुवंशी ने बीएसपी प्रबंधन के सीईओ को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए बीएसपी द्वारा दिया सैल्फ असेसमेंट और जमा की निगम ने जांच की गई, जिसमें पाया गया कि वास्तविक जमा राशि के मुताबिक बीएसपी मैनेजमेंट राशि जमा नहीं की। इस पर संपत्तिकर की अंतर की राशि की 5 गुना पेनल्टी समेत 2 फीसदी का अधिभार लगाकर कुल राशि एक अरब 72 करोड़ 49 लाख 59 हजार 122 रुपए की राशि जमा करने का नोटिस जारी किया है। वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 के बीएसपी सेल्फ असेसमेंट की जांच अंतर मिलने पर निगम प्रशासन ने बीएसपी को संपूर्ण संपत्तिकर की जानकारी उपलब्ध कराने का नोटिस दिया। लेकिन मैनेजमेंट ने टाउनशिप क्षेत्र में भिलाई इस्पात संयंत्र कारखाना क्षेत्र के अनेक संपत्तियों जैसे भूमि, भवनों एवं कारखानों का पूर्ण विवरण प्रस्तुत नहीं किया गया। जबकि जांच में बीएसपी द्वारा प्रस्तुत किया गया सेल्फ असेसमेंट गलत मिला। सेल्फ असेसमेंट की राशि से करीब 10% से अधिक पाई गई है।

निगम की गणना में 27 करोड़ से ज्यादा का मिला अंतर, इसलिए बैठी जांच
निगम ने टैक्स की दोबारा से गणना की, जिसमें संपत्तिकर में 27 करोड़ 45 लाख 69 हजार 924 शिक्षा उपकर, 2 करोड़ 76 लाख 97 हजार 790 तथा समेकितकर में 59.10600 लाख का अंतर पाया गया। तीनों के योग अनुसार कुल अंतर की राशि 30 करोड़ 81 लाख 78 हजार 314 होती है। वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए बीएसपी द्वारा जमा संपत्ति कर की बात करें तो 62 करोड़ 49 लाख 6445 राशि जमा की गई है। जबकि राशि 33,70,66,369 होती है। अंतर की राशि 27,45,69,924 है।

पांच गुना पेनल्टी के साथ 2 फीसदी राशि का लगाया अधिभार, जमा कराने कहा
निगम अधिकारियों ने बताया कि छत्तीसगढ़ नगर पालिका नियम 1997 के नियम 11 के अनुसार असत्य विवरण पाए जाने के कारण वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए संपत्तिकर की अंतर की राशि का 5 गुना 137 करोड़ 28 लाख 49620 तथा अंतर की राशि जमा करने की तिथि के बीच (अंतर) के प्रत्येक माह के लिए 2% की दर से अधिभार 4 करोड़ 39 लाख 31 हजार 188 इस प्रकार कुल राशि एक अरब 72 करोड़ 49 लाख 59 हजार 122 रुपए अधिरोपित किया जाना प्रस्तावित किया गया है।

बीएसपी को नोटिस जारी कर एकतरफा कार्रवाई की दी गई चेतावनी
निगम अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, अधिरोपित राशि के संबंध में बीएसपी प्रबंधन को अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए नोटिस प्राप्ति के 15 दिवस के भीतर मौका दिया गया है। निर्धारित अवधि के पश्चात कोई भी विचार नहीं किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा देय अंतर की राशि व अधिरोपित राशि की एक तरफा वसूली की जाएगी। इससे पहले भी इस प्रकार का मामला सामने आ चुका है। बावजूद इसके बीएसपी द्वारा इसे गंभीरता से नहीं लिया गया है। जबकि प्रतिवर्ष स्वविरणी की प्रक्रिया की जाती है।

आप भी जानिए आखिर क्या है स्वविवरणी और क्यों पड़ती है इसकी जरूरत
नगर पालिक निगम अधिनियम 1956 की धारा 138 की उपधारा (3) उपधारा (2) के अधीन एवं छत्तीसगढ़ नगर पालिका (भवनों/ भूमियों के वार्षिक भाड़ा मूल्य का अवधारण) नियम 1997 के नियम 11 में उल्लेखित प्रावधानों के तहत नगर निगम किसी भी कर दाता को स्व विवरणी (सैल्फ असेसमेंट) भरने की छूट देता है। इसके आधार पर करदाता निगम में अपना वार्षिक कर जमा करता है। इस पर निगम प्रशासन छत्तीसगढ़ नगर पालिका नियम 1997 के नियम 11 के अनुसार अनुसार दिए वितरण की जांच करता है। विवरण के असत्य पाए जाने पर निगम संबंधित करदाता पर अंतर राशि पर पेनल्टी और अधिभार के बकाया कर की वसूली के लिए नोटिस भेजता है।

