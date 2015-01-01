पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला से छेड़छाड़:महिला को धमकी देकर मांगे 10 लाख, 2 पर केस

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

रायपुर के ट्रांसपोर्टर की पत्नी के साथ भिलाई कोर्ट के व्यापारी ने छेड़छाड़ कर दी। व्यापारी की पत्नी और उसके साथ दो अन्य ने मिलकर अश्लील वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर 10 लाख रु. की मांग की। करीब 1 साल की जांच के बाद पुलिस ने दो दिन पहले भिलाई-3 पुलिस ने ट्रांसपोर्टर की शिकायत पर व्यापारी, उसकी पत्नी, साला और ससुर के खिलाफ धारा 354(क),384, 67 आईटी एक्ट और 34 के तहत केस दर्ज किया।

सीआईडी ने भी दुष्कर्म केस की जांच की, पूरा मामला फर्जी निकला

आरोपी व्यापारी की पत्नी ने उसके खिलाफ कोतवाली थाने में दुष्कर्म समेत अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज कराया था। 5 दिसंबर 2019 को भिलाई-3 कोर्ट के बाहर व्यापारी समेत बाकी चार लोगों ने उसकी पत्नी के साथ अश्लील हरकत की। व्यापारी की पत्नी ने उसके साथ की अंतरंग तस्वीर और वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी दी। इसके एवज में 10 लाख की मांग की।

