प्रदर्शन:बैठक में वेतन के लिए हो सार्थक चर्चा 10 साल का समझौता मंजूर नहीं : सीटू

भिलाई3 घंटे पहले
  • वेज रिवीजन जल्द लागू करने की मांग , 17 को एनजेसीएस की बैठक

17 दिसंबर को होने वाली एनजेसीएस बैठक में वेतन वार्ता के लिए सार्थक चर्चा की मांग को लेकर सेल की सभी इकाइयों में प्रदर्शन के तहत भिलाई में भी कर्मियों ने मंगलवार को बोरिया गेट पर सुबह 8 से 9 बजे तक प्रदर्शन किया। यूनियन द्वारा गेट मीटिंग भी की गई। सीटू नेता ने कहा कि 9 नवंबर को हुई बैठक में प्रबंधन द्वारा जिस तरह से वर्तमान सुविधाओं में कटौती के प्रस्ताव दिए गए, वह वास्तव में सरकार द्वारा थोपे गए अफोर्डेबलिटी क्लास के अनुपालन का हिस्सा है। यह बात पिछली नोट्स ऑफ कन्क्लूजन में स्पष्ट रूप से दर्ज है। सीटू ने प्रबंधन को बता दिया कि कर्मियों को 10 वर्ष का वेतन समझौता स्वीकार नहीं क्योंकि इसके पूर्व 1997 से 2006 तक के लिए जब 2002 में समझौता किया गया था, तब पूरे इस्पात उद्योग सहित सेल की स्थिति भी अच्छी नहीं थी। स्थिति सुधरने पर लाभ नहीं मिला।

अधिकारियों से अधिक न हो कर्मचारियों का वेतन
प्रबंधन ने भी पिछली बैठक के नोट्स ऑफ कन्क्लूजन में स्पष्ट रूप से डीपीई के उस दिशानिर्देश का भी उल्लेख किया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि कर्मियों के लिए दो 5 वर्षीय वेतन समझौता करते समय इस बात का ध्यान रखा जाए कि उनका और अफसरों के वेतन में कोई टकराव ना हो। कर्मियों का वेतनमान अफसरों से ज्यादा न हो।

पदनाम के मामले में उलझाना चाहता है प्रबंधन
यूनियन नेताओं ने यह भी कहा कि पदनाम के मामले में प्रबंधन यूनियनों को उलझाना चाहती है ताकि वेतन समझौता पर कोई सार्थक चर्चा ना हो सके। इसके पहले भी कर्मियों के पदनाम में कई बार परिवर्तन हुए हैं किंतु यह कभी भी एनजेसीएस का विषय नहीं रहा। सीटू नेता ने कहा कि सेल की अलग-अलग इकाइयों में ग्रेड और पदनाम के आधार पर कर्मियों का अलग-अलग तरह से वर्गीकरण है। इसमें समरूपता लाने के लिए प्रबंधन की ओर से प्रस्ताव आना चाहिए था, किंतु प्रबंधन ने ऐसा न करके डिप्लोमा इंजीनियरिंग योग्यता वाले कर्मियों को सम्मानजनक पदनाम देने के लिए एनजेसीएस उप समिति का गठन किया। प्रबंधन उलझाने का प्रयास कर रही।

असीमित ग्रेच्चुटी में कटौती स्वीकार नहीं की जाएगी
सीटू नेता ने कहा कि 28 अक्टूबर 1970 को पहले वेतन समझौता से सेल कर्मियों को असीमित ग्रेच्चुटी का लाभ मिल रहा है, जबकि ग्रेज्युटी का कानून 2 वर्ष बाद 1972 में बना। इस कानून की धारा 2 आर सेल कर्मियों को मिल रहे असीमित ग्रेच्चुटी के अधिकार को सुरक्षित रखने का प्रावधान है। इसमें कोई कटौती स्वीकार नहीं।

