महामारी:109 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, पहले से भर्ती 2 की मौत

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार को जिले में 109 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। इस बार भी इन मरीजों में फोर्स के जवान, मेडिकल स्टॉफ व आम लोग शामिल हैं। इनसे जिले में कुल मिले कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 20447 हो गई है। गुरुवार तक 17888 मरीजों की रिकवरी और 531 की मौत हो जाने से एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1970 रह गई है। इसमें शुक्रवार को मिले नए 109 मरीजों की संख्या जोड़ दें तो कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 2079 हो जा रही है। इसके अलावा जिला प्रशासन ने शुक्रवार को पहले से भर्ती दो कोरोना मरीजों के मौत की जानकारी भी दी है।
कोरोना जांच दिन पर दिन कम हो रही : फीवर क्लीनिकों में दिन पर दिन संदिग्धों की जांच कम हो रही है। दिसंबर में स्थिति ऐसी आ गई कि 600 सैंपल लेने का दैनिक टारगेट भी पूरा नहीं हो पाया है।

दिसंबर में हर दिन औसतन 2 मौत, आंकड़ा हुआ 533
दिसंबर के बीते 10 दिनो में जिले के कुल 21 कोरोना मरीजों ने अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में दौरान इलाज दम तोड़ा है। 30 नवंबर तक जिले में होने वाली कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा 512 था, वह 10 दिसंबर तक बढ़ते हुए 533 पर पहुंच गया है।

