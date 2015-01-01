पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:कोरोना से 2 संक्रमित की मौत, 126 पॉजिटिव मिले

दुर्ग5 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अब तक 21084 को हो चुका कोरोना

जिले में बुधवार को कोरोना ने दो लोगों की जान ले ली। वहीं कोरोना के 126 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। संक्रमितों में ज्यादातर लोग शहरी इलाके के हैं। संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 21084 तक पहुंच गया है। बुधवार को हुई एक मौत के बाद कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत की संख्या 539 तक पहुंच गई है। वहीं दिसंबर महीने में इस मौत को जोड़ कर 31वीं कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत है। जिले में नए 126 मरीज मिलने के बाद एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 2140 हो गई है। बुधवार तक कुल एक्टिव मरीज 2014 थे उसमें नए मरीजों को जोड़ने के बाद यह बढ़कर 2140 तक जा पहुंची। जिले के लिए राहत भरी खबर भी यह है कि तेजी से कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज स्वस्थ्य हो रहे हैं। अब तक 18379 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। वहीं होम आइसोलेशन में 11671 मरीज अब तक रह चुके हैं।

