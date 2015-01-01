पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एडमिशन:बीएड के लिए 26 से जमा होंगे ऑनलाइन आवेदन

भिलाई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3 चरणों में दिया जाएगा प्रवेश, शेड्यूल जारी, 30 जनवरी 2020 तक होगी पूरी प्रक्रिया, आदेश जारी

राज्य के शासकीय और प्राइवेट कॉलेजों में बीएड करने वाले छात्रों की प्रवेश प्रकिया का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है। तीन चरण में बीएड की सीटों पर प्रवेश होना है। इसके लिए एससीईआरटी ने तीनों चरणों का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। पहले चरण के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की तारीख 26 नवंबर से शुरू की गई है। आवेदन निर्धारित प्रपत्र में भरकर जमा करना होगा। तीन चरणों में होनी वाली इस काउंसलिंग और प्रवेश की प्रकिया का शेड्यूल 30 जनवरी 2021 तक पूरा करना होगा। इसके लिए कॉलेजों ने भी अपनी तैयारी पूरी कर ली है।

जानिए जारी किए गए शेड्यूल के तीनों चरण
प्रथम चरण

  • विकल्प फॉर्म ऑनलाइन जमा करना: 26 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक।
  • दावा आपत्ति के लिए आबंटन सूची: 11 दिसंबर से 14 दिसंबर तक।
  • प्रथम चरण की आबंटन सूची: 15 दिसंबर को।
  • कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेने की तारीख: 15 दिसंबर से 21 दिसंबर तक।
  • रिक्त सीटों की जानकारी : 22 दिसंबर को।

द्वितीय चरण

  • विकल्प फॉर्म ऑनलाइन जमा करना: 23 दिसंबर -28 दिसंबर तक।
  • दावा आपत्ति के लिए आबंटन सूची: 3 जनवरी से 4 जनवरी तक।
  • द्वितीय चरण की आबंटन सूची: 5 जनवरी को।
  • कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेने की तारीख: 5 जनवरी से 11 जनवरी तक।
  • रिक्त सीटों की जानकारी : 12 जनवरी को।

तृतीय चरण

  • विकल्प फॉर्म ऑनलाइन जमा करना: 14 जनवरी से 18 जनवरी तक।
  • दावा आपत्ति के लिए आबंटन सूची: 22 जनवरी से 23 जनवरी तक।
  • द्वितीय चरण की आबंटन सूची: 25 जनवरी को।
  • कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेने की तारीख: 25 जनवरी से 20 जनवरी तक।

एससीईआरटी की साइट से डाउनलोड करें आवेदन
बीएड में प्रवेश लेने के इच्छुक छात्रों को एससीईआरटी की साइट पर जाकर निर्धारित प्रकिया शुल्क का भुगतान कर विकल्प फॉर्म ऑनलाइन जमा कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा सीट, कॉलेज और सभी प्रकिया की जानकारी भी https //slcm.cgstate.gov.in/SCERTOnline/ पर मौजूद है। अभ्यर्थियों को आपत्ति के लिए भी हेल्प लाइन नंबर जारी किया गया।

चिप्स की वेबसाइट पर मिलेगी सभी जानकारी
राज्य में बीएड पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश को लेकर एससीईआरटी ने वेबसाइट पर सभी जानकारी अपलोड कर दी है। शुल्क और कॉलेज से लेकर सभी जानकारी चिप्स की साइट में जाकर भी स्टूडेंट्स हासिल कर सकते हैं। सीटों का आबंटन अर्हता परीक्षा स्नातक के प्राप्तांक के आधार पर मेरिट क्रम बनाकर किया जाएगा। मेरिट के आधार पर प्रवेश होगा।

जिले के कॉलेजों में तैयारी शुरू, दी जा रही जानकारियां
इधर शेड्यूल आने के बाद से ही ट्विनसिटी के बीएड कॉलेजों में तैयारी शुरू हो हो गई है। शहर में कॉलेजों में बीएड पाठ्यक्रम में पहले भी प्रदेश में ज्यादा एडमिशन होते हैं। ट्विनसिटी इसमें सबसे आगे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें