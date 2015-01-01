पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हर बीमारी पर भारी कोरोना:जिले के 204 स्कूलों के 29477 बच्चों की न जांच हुई न ही इलाज

भिलाई2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना की वजह जिले के 204 स्कूलों के 29477 और प्रदेश के करीब 7039 स्कूलों के 677282 बच्चों की आंखें चेक नहीं हो पाई है। पांच सालों में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ कि कमजोर आई साइट वाले बच्चों को ढूंढने किसी स्कूल में एक कैंप तक नहीं हो पाया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग हर साल यहां के औसतन 200 स्कूलों में शिविर कर 3000 बच्चों के आंखों की रोशनी चेक करता रहा है। पिछले साल जिले के कमजोर आई-साइट वाले 1452 बच्चों में 1129 को चश्मे बंटे थे। इस बार कैंप तक नहीं लगे।

