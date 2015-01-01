पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीएसटी में गोलमाल:प्रदेश के 30 कारोबारियों ने की एक हजार करोड़ से अधिक की टैक्स चोरी, दुर्ग के 13 व्यापारी शामिल

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
  • ओडिशा, झारखंड और कोलकाता से फर्जी बिल बनवा रहे हैं ये कारोबारी

सेंट्रल जीएसटी विभाग में दुर्ग और रायपुर के 30 कारोबारियों पर शिकंजा कसा है। अभी तक 1000 करोड़ से अधिक की फर्जी बिलिंग का खुलासा हुआ है।इनमें से 13 कारोबारी दुर्ग के और 17 रायपुर के हैं। पिछले दिनों दो को भिलाई और एक को रायपुर से गिरफ्तार भी किया गया है। इन दिनों पूरे देश में फर्जी बिल बनाने का एक गिरोह सक्रिय है। वह बिना किसी दफ्तर, दुकान या कंपनी के ही कारोबार कर रहे हैं। बस बिल बना रहे हैं और रिटर्न लेने के लिए विभाग में प्रस्तुत कर रहे हैं। अभी तक सेंट्रल जीएसटी से ही सौ करोड़ से अधिक का क्रेडिट इनपुट ले चुके हैं। क्रेडिट इनपुट टैक्स लेने के लिए कारोबारी सबसे पहले एक छोटी सी दुकान ले रहे हैं। या किसी और के नाम किराए पर चढ़े भवन को ही अपना बता रहे हैं। इसके आधार पर विभाग में अपना पंजीयन करा रहे हैं। बताए गए पते पर उनका काम 4-5 महीने तक चलता है। इसके बाद वह दफ्तर बंद कर गायब हो रहे हैं। आधार कार्ड में नाम और पता किसी अन्य का होता है। फोटो किसी की होती है। इसी तरह फर्जी बिजली बिल, बैंक में फर्जी अकाउंट खुलवा कर, किराए के मकान को खुद का बताकर गलत जानकारी दी।

टैक्स वापस लेने के लिए ऐसे करते हैं फर्जीवाड़ा
टैक्स की राशि वापस लेने के लिए कारोबारी किसी भी अज्ञात व्यक्ति या फिर अपने नौकर, वाहन चालक आदि के नाम पर दफ्तर खोलते हैं। इसमें उनका अपना नाम नहीं होता, बोर्ड किसी और का संचालक कोई और होता है। इसके बाद यहां से कारोबार करने मैन्युफैक्चरिंग करने और किसी व्यापारी को बेचने के नाम पर बिल बनाकर विभाग में पेश करते हैं। जबकि न तो किसी सामान को बनाया जाता है और न ही उसे बेचा जाता है, लेकिन कागजों में कारोबार बराबर चलते रहता है।

प्रति टन 500 से 1000 की दर से बने फर्जी बिल
बताया जाता है कि अभी तक करोड़ों का मशीन बनाने, सरिया, स्टील, रॉड, प्लेट और सीमेंट बनाने के नाम पर फर्जीवाड़ा किया गया है। अभी हाल में किराना सामान के नाम पर भी फर्जी बिल पेश किया गया है। इसमें मिर्च, मसाला, पापड़ आदि चीजें हैं। इनके नाम पर ओडिशा, झारखंड और कोलकाता से बिल बनवाकर पेश किया गया है। कमीशन के आधार पर बिल बनवाया गया है। प्रति टन लोहे के बिल के आधार पर 500 से एक हजार रुपए कमिशन देकर बिल बनवाया गया।

  • 30 कारोबारियों ने बनाया करोड़ों का फर्जी बिल।
  • 1000 करोड़ से अधिक की फर्जी बिलिंग पकड़ी गई।
  • 4-5 माह में फर्जी बिल बनाकर कारोबारी हो गए फरार।

बताया कच्चा माल खरीद रहे लेकिन लिया कबाड़
कच्चा सामान दिखाने के लिए कुछ कारोबारियों ने कबाड़ी से सामान खरीदकर दिखाने की कोशिश की हैं। इसे कच्चा सामान बताया, लेकिन जैसे ही कच्चा सामान देने वाली संस्था और स्थान का नाम पूछा गया तो उसका सही जवाब नहीं दे सके। इन लोगों पर विभाग को जरूरत से अधिक बिल पेश करने पर शंका होती है। इसी आधार पर उनकी जांच की जाती है। इसमें अभी तक 30 कारोबारी छत्तीसगढ़ में मिले हैं। यह सभी कारोबारी ट्विनसिटी और राजधानी के हैं।

आप भी समझिए इस टैक्स चोरी के पूरे खेल को, लंबे समय से हो रही फर्जी बिलिंग
विभाग के नियम के अनुसार इनपुट क्रेडिट का मतलब है सामान खरीदते समय चुकाया गया टैक्स। इसे बेचते (आउटपुट) समय इनपुट टैक्स से इसे एडजस्ट कर सकते हैं। यह टैक्स वह होता है, जो सामान खरीदते समय कारोबारी पहले ही दे चुके होते हैं। इसे ऐसे समझ सकते हैं। माना कि कोई साबुन व्यापारी 100 रुपए का कच्चा सामान खरीदता है। इस पर उसने 18 फीसदी यानी 18 रुपए टैक्स दिया। इस तरह 118 रुपए का सामान लिया। अब इस कच्चे सामान से साबुन बनाता है और उसे 200 रुपए में बेचता है तो 18 प्रतिशत की दर से 36 रुपए का टैक्स बनता है। ऐसे में रिटर्न फाइलिंग के दौरान व्यापारी को 36 रुपए की देनदारी बनेगी। इसमें उसे 18 रुपए वापस मिलेगा। क्योंकि यह राशि उसने पहले ही जमा की है।

दो विभागों के माध्यम से चल रही कार्रवाई सेंट्रल जीएसटी के दो विभाग द्वारा जांच की जा रही है। एक प्रधान आयुक्त की सीधी निगरानी में है। दूसरी जीएसटी इंटेलीजेंस की। इसमें देखा जा रहा है कि कौन सी कंपनी है जो लगातार भारी अमाउंट में इनपुट क्रेडिट टैक्स के आवेदन कर रही है। उसके बिल कहां-कहां से आ रहे हैं।

ई-वे बिल को भी ध्यान से देखा जा रहा
ई -वे बिल को ध्यान से देखा जा रहा है। इसमें कौन से वाहन से कौन सा सामान कहां भेजा गया। किस तारीख और समय पर भेजा गया। उसमें सामान की मात्रा कितनी थी, उसकी कीमत कितनी थी, उस पर वस्तु एवं सेवा कर कितना लगना था। इसकी जांच की जा रही है। बिल नहीं होने से ट्रांसपोर्टिंग भी प्रभावित हो रही है।

विदेशों में भी पैसे निवेश किए जाने की मिली जानकारी, खुलासा नहीं
प्रारंभिक जांच में इस टैक्स चोरी व बिलिंग के मामले में विदेशों में भी पैसों के निवेश किए जानकारी जीएसटी को मिली है। इसके अलावा उनके बैंक खातों में ट्रांजेक्शन भी देखा जा रहा है, ताकि वास्तविक लेन-देन की सही जानकारी मिल सके। पैन कार्ड के जरिए भी उनका आंकलन किया जा रहा है। लेनदेन की भी जांच जारी है।

5 करोड़ का गोलमाल करने पर जुर्माना समेत 5 साल की सजा का प्रावधान
सीए महावीर जैन ने बताया कि सीजीएसटी एक्ट-2017 की धारा सेक्शन -69 और 132 गिरफ्तार, जुर्माना और सजा का प्रावधान है। इसके अनुसार कोई भी व्यक्ति बिना माल सप्लाई के फर्जी बिल काटता है या बिना इनवाइस के खाली सामान सप्लाई करता है और उसमें गलत तरीके से इनपुट क्रेडिट टैक्स 5 करोड़ या इससे अधिक लेते हैं तो ऐसे लोगों की गिरफ्तार हो सकती है। उन्हें 5 साल तक की सजा भी हो सकती है। उन पर जुर्माना भी लगाया जा सकता है।

