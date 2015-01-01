पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाई-स्पीड प्रोजेक्ट का सच:33 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट, पहले चरण में 8 करोड़ से 19 किमी की मिली मंजूरी, 2 साल में 13 किमी बनाया, वह भी गायब

भिलाई । संजय पाठक4 घंटे पहले
  • वर्ष 2017 से शुरू हुआ काम, दो साल में पूरा होना था, अब भी 6 किमी का काम नहीं हो पाया

दुर्ग से बिलासपुर तक करीब 33.64 करोड़ रुपए में बन रहे 80 किलोमीटर लंबे सेफ्टी कॉरिडोर के काम में घोटाला सामने आया है। काम बेहद ही घटिया स्तर का कराया गया और भुगतान भी ले लिया गया। मुंबई-हावड़ा रेल मार्ग पर ट्रैक के दोनों तरफ सेफ्टी के लिहाज से बाउंड्रीवाल का निर्माण किया जाना था। वर्ष 2017 में दुर्ग से बिलासपुर तक सेफ्टी कॉरिडोर बनाने के लिए दो चरणों में निविदा बुलाई गई। पहले 2017 में 19 किलोमीटर तक दुर्ग से रायपुर के बीच करीब 8 करोड़ में बाउंड्रीवाल तैयार किया जाना था। इसमें केवल 13 किलोमीटर का निर्माण हुआ। वह भी घटिया स्तर का। रेलवे की जांच में इसका खुलासा हुआ है। अनियमितता सामने आने के बाद रेलवे ने कार्य एजेंसी को नोटिस भी भेजा। डेढ़ लाख रुपए का जुर्माना भी किया गया। बावजूद इसके घटिया निर्माण का न ही मेंटेनेंस कराया गया, न ही कार्य आगे बढ़ा। दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने ग्राउंड पर पहुंचकर जायजा लिया। क्रांकिट की क्वालिटी भी घटिया नजर आई।

कार्य के प्रमुख बिंदु, जानिए

  • 33.64 करोड़ रुपए का है रेलवे का प्रोजेक्ट
  • 80 किलोमीटर लंबा सेफ्टी कॉरिडोर बनेगा।
  • 13 किलोमीटर का ही काम अभी तक हुआ।
  • 1.5 लाख रुपए ठेकेदार पर रेलवे ने लगाया जुर्माना
  • कार्य एजेंसी - मेसर्स लक्ष्मण राव, दो साल में पूरा करना था काम

भास्कर की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट पर ये जानकारियां भी सामने आई

  • वाई शेप ब्रिज के ठीक पहले सीमेंट के पिलर उखड़े हुए हैं।
  • रायपुर नाका के पास 5 से 7 मीटर की दूरी पर गेप है। जहां से लोग आवाजाही कर रहे हैं।
  • भिलाई नगर, पावर हाउस और भिलाई स्टेशन के पास बाउंड्रीवाल बना ही नहीं है।
  • चरोदा के आगे भी कॉरिडोर कहीं पर है कहीं पर नहीं है।
  • रायपुर में महोबा बाजार के पास भी कॉरिडोर नहीं बना है। ऐसे कई स्थान हैं, जहां काम नहीं हुआ।

आप भी जानिए कॉरिडोर निर्माण की अनुबंध शर्तों को
रेलवे अफसरों के मुताबिक कार्य एजेंसी मेसर्स लक्ष्मण राव को जारी किया गया। अनुबंध शर्तों में सेफ्टी बैरिकेड्स के मटेरियल का उपयोग किया जाना है। श्रमिक की व्यवस्था कार्य एजेंसी को ही करनी है। उसे ही ट्रैक के दोनों तरफ लगाना था। उसकी पेंटिंग भी दो अलग-अलग रंगों में करनी थी। आड़ी सीमेंट की पट्टी के लिए पीले रंग का और खड़े बीम नुमा पिलर के लिए गुलाबी रंग का उपयोग करना है। यह कॉरिडोर बिना किसी ब्रेक के बनना था। इसकी मजबूती भी इतनी रखनी थी कि किसी गाय या भैंस या किसी वाहन के टक्कर से टूटे ना। प्रथम चरण के कार्य को कार्य आदेश के दो साल में पूरा होना था।

जांच रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, फिनिशिंग और क्वालिटी दोनों खराब
मिली शिकायत के बाद रेलवे मंडल द्वारा कार्य की गुणवत्ता की जांच कराई गई। इसमें पिलर में फिनिशिंग और क्वालिटी दोनों खराब मिली। इसके अलावा पिलर में अभी से क्रेक और दरारें नजर आने लगी हैं। 10 से 20 मीटर की दूरी में सेफ्टी कॉरिडोर में गेप दिया गया है, जबकि अनुबंध में ऐसा नहीं था। कई स्थानों में तीन आड़े पिलर के स्थान पर दो पिलर लगाए गए हैं। आड़े और खड़े पिलर के ज्वांइट्स अभी से टूट गए हैं, जबकि काम भी पूरा नहीं हुआ है। पिलर में कांक्रिट का भी उपयोग सही नहीं हुआ है। काम में पूरी तरह से खानापूर्ति की गई है। हालांकि जांच के नाम पर भी खानापूर्ति की गई।

सालभर में ट्रैक पर हुई 298 जानवरों की मौत, कॉरिडोर का काम अधूरा
वर्ष 2017 में बिलासपुर से दुर्ग के बीच सेफ्टी कॉरिडोर का काम शुरू हुआ। पहले चरण में 19 किलोमीटर के लिए करीब 8 करोड़ रुपए की स्वीकृति ली गई। इसमें अब तक महज 13 किलोमीटर का निर्माण हुआ। इस पर करीब 1.76 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए गए। शेष कार्य अब भी अधूरा है। इधर वर्ष 2019 में रायपुर से बिलासपुर तक के लिए दूसरे चरण की निविदा बुला ली गई। इसके अंतर्गत करीब 61 किलोमीटर लंबा सेफ्टी कॉरिडोर बनाना तय किया गया। इस पर 25.64 करोड़ रुपए इस पर खर्च किए जाने है। इस तरह पूरे प्रोजेक्ट में 33.64 करोड़ रुपए की लागत का अनुमान है। अब तक हुए काम की गति काफी धीमी रही। सालभर के अंदर ही ट्रैक में आने से 298 जानवरों की मौत हो चुकी है। इन होने वाली मौतों को रोकने व अन्य सुरक्षा लिहाज से इस पूरे प्रोजेक्ट की स्वीकृति ली गई है।

सीधी बात
डॉ. विपिन वैष्णव, सीनियर डीसीएम, रायपुर रेल मंडल
सवाल - सेफ्टी कॉरिडोर के काम में इतनी देरी क्यों हो रही है?
-पहले फंड की कमी थी। फिर जहां काम होने थे वहां किसी के घर, तालाब और सड़कें आईं।
सवाल - काम रुकने का कारण मटेरियल की क्वालिटी भी है क्या?
-मटेरियल की जांच कराई गई। इसमें फिनिशिंग और उसकी गुणवत्ता में कमी मिली।
सवाल - ठेकेदार पर कोई कार्रवाई की गई या नहीं, काम कैसे पूरा होगा?
-उसका पेमेंट रोका गया है। करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपए जुर्माना भी किया गया है।
सवाल - अभी तक प्रोजेक्ट में कितना खर्च हुआ है, आगामी क्या योजना है?
- यह प्रोजेक्ट 33.64 करोड़ का है। 13 किमी का काम हो चुका है। इसमें 1.76 करोड़ रुपए खर्च हुआ है।

