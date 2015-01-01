पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:वैक्सीन के लिए 38 कोल्ड चेन पॉइंट बनेंगे

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
  • राज्य शासन की ऑनलाइन बैठक में रोड मैप तैयार करने कहा गया

कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाए जाने को लेकर जिले में भी तैयारियां तेज हो गई हैं। होने वाले चुनाव की तरह ही जिले में कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाए जाने का कार्य होगा। शुक्रवार को हुई ऑनलाइन तैयारी बैठक में शासन ने इसकी समीक्षा की। इसमें वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर रोड मैप तैयार करने कहा गया। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से वैक्सीन आने से पहले हर तैयारी पूरी रखने के लिए कहा गया। होने वाले इलेक्शन की तरह ही कैम्पेन चलाना तय किया गया। बैठक में अन्य जरूरी निर्देश भी दिए गए।

वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 400 दल बनाया गया : एलेक्शन मोड पर किए जाने वाले वैक्सीनेशन के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 400 दलों को गठन किया है। हर दल को एक दिन में 150 से 200 हितग्राहियों को वैक्सीन लगाने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। साथ में सहयोगी भी रहेंगे।

4800 आईस पैक तैयार : कोरोना वैक्सीन रखने के लिए जिले में 38 कोल्ड चेन पॉइंट हैं। फंक्शनल वैक्सीन करियर की संख्या 1196 है। 4800 फंक्शनल आईस पैक उपलब्ध हैं। वैक्सीन को माइनस 20 से 30 डिग्री टेम्प्रेचर के बीच रखा जाएगा।

पहली लिस्ट में 2377 के नाम, जिन्हें लगेगी वैक्सीन
कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के लिए तैयार हुई पहली सूची में जिले के 44 शासकीय संस्थाओं के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के नाम है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने स्वयं की सूची के मुताबिक इनकी संख्या 2377 बताया गया है। उन्हें सबसे पहले वैक्सीन की डोज दी जाएगी।

