सफाई में गंदगी:जाली दस्तावेज से टाउनशिप में 4 करोड़ का सफाई ठेका; टेंडर रद्द, उठ नहीं रहा कचरा

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
  • बीएसपी विजलेंस की जांच में खुलासा, प्रबंधन पर भी उठ रहे सवाल

टाउनशिप में डोर टू डोर कचरा उठाने वाली कंपनी का ठेका अचानक निरस्त कर दिया गया है। बीएसपी के लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग (पीएचडी) द्वारा आनन-फानन में लिए गए इस फैसले से टाउनशिप की सफाई व्यवस्था चरमरा गई है। एजेंसी ने फर्जी दस्तावेज पेश कर ठेका हासिल किया था। इसकी पुष्टि होने के बाद यह कार्रवाई की गई है। टाउनशिप में डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन का बजट करीब चार करोड़ है। टेंडर शर्तों के मुताबिक तीन साल में 1.15 करोड़ रुपए टर्नओवर वाली फर्म ही इसके लिए आवेदन कर सकती थी। लेकिन अनुराग इलेक्ट्रिकल्स ने इसका फर्जी दस्तावेज पेश कर टेंडर एक जुलाई 2020 को एक साल के लिए हासिल कर लिया। शिकायत मिलने पर बीएसपी के विजिलेंस टीम ने जांच की जिसमें दस्तावेज फर्जी निकले। विजिलेंस को दिए गए बयान में फर्म के सीए ने भी माना है कि बैलेंस शीट के आंकड़ों में छेड़छाड़ की गई है। इधर सफाई ठेके में सामने आई लापरवाही के बाद पूरे टाउनशिप की सफाई व्यवस्था चरमरा गई है। स्थिति ऐसी है कि 4-4 दिनों तक सफाई नहीं हो रही। डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए भी लोगों को दिक्कतें उठानी पड़ रही है। बावजूद इसके इसे लेकर गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई गई है।

आधे से भी कम ठेका श्रमिक कर रहे काम, इसलिए दिक्कतें अधिक, प्रबंधन के पास कोई सुनवाई नहीं
टाउनशिप में सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए 35 गाड़ियां और 200 सफाई ठेका श्रमिकों की जरूरत होती है। ठेका एजेंसी अनुराग इलेक्ट्रिकल का फर्जीवाड़ा सामने आने के बाद 16 जनवरी को अनुराग इलेक्ट्रिकल का ठेका निरस्त कर दिया गया। वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत एचएससीएल के माध्यम से टाउनशिप में डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन करवाने का काम कराया जा रहा है। लेकिन इसके लिए केवल 18 गाड़ियां और 90 सफाई ठेका श्रमिक ही उपलब्ध हैं। इस तरह वर्तमान में आधे से भी कम ठेका श्रमिक सफाई कार्य में लगे हैं। यहीं वजह है कि कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए घरों तक पहुंचने में ठेका श्रमिकों को तीन से चार दिन लग रहे हैं। इसके चलते सेक्टर एरिया में गंदगी बढ़ती जा रही है।

ठेके की पूरी प्रक्रिया ही सवालों के घेरे में
ठेका हासिल करने के लिए फर्जी दस्तावेजों का इस्तेमाल करने के मामले में कॉन्ट्रैक्ट सेल की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध बताई जा रही है। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट सेल को कॉन्ट्रैक्ट अवार्ड करने के पूर्व एजेंसी द्वारा प्रस्तुत सभी दस्तावेजों की सूक्ष्मता से जांच की जानी चाहिए थी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया गया।

मामले में 17 जनवरी को कर दिया ठेका निरस्त
अफसरों ने वैकल्पिक व्यस्था करने में लापरवाही भी सामने आई है। विजिलेंस विभाग ने 12 अक्टूबर को टाउनशिप के पीएचडी को ठेकेदार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे। विभागीय अधिकारियों ने ठेके को सस्पेंड करते हुए अत्यावश्यक सेवाओं का हवाला देकर उसी ठेकेदार को फिर सफाई का काम सौंप दिया। यहीं एजेंसी तीन महीने से कटरा उठा रही थी। वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था कर लेना चाहिए था लेकिन अफसरों ने ऐसा नहीं किया। विजिलेंस ने इस पर आपत्ति जताई तो 17 जनवरी को ठेका निरस्त किया गया।

एक फरवरी से डोर टू डोर कलेक्शन संभव
टेंडर निरस्त करने के बाद नया टेंडर निकाला गया है। इस बार 38 की बजाए 35 गाड़ियां रखी गई हैं। मेन पावर भी कम कर दिया गया है। विभाग को उम्मीद है कि 1 फरवरी से नई एजेंसी को दो टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन का काम सौंप दिया जाएगा।

आपराधिक प्रकरण बनता है
"फर्जी दस्तावेज तैयार कर उसका अपने हित में उपयोग करने वाले एजेंसी संचालक के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज कराया जाना चाहिए था। "
-बीपी सिंह, अधिवक्ता, हाईकोर्ट बिलासपुर

नई टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई
"नई टेंडर प्रक्रिया चल रही है। इसे 31 जनवरी तक पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। एक फरवरी से नई एजेंसी को कॉन्टैक्ट अवार्ड करने का टारगेट रखा गया है।"
- एसके दरिपा, जीएम, जनसंपर्क विभाग, बीएसपी

क्यों रद्द किया गया, नहीं पता
"बीएसपी में बैंक स्टेटमेंट मंगवाया था, जिसे उपलब्ध करवा दिया गया है। ठेका किस अाधार पर रद्द हुआ इसकी जानकारी नहीं।"
-अनुराग निगम, अनुराग इलेक्ट्रिकल

