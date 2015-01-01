पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदेश का सबसे लंबा फ्लाई ओवर:भिलाई-3 से चरोदा के बीच 300 करोड़ में बनेगा 6 किमी लंबा फ्लाई ओवर

भिलाई2 दिन पहले
  • भिलाई-3 बिजलीनगर से चरोदा हनुमान मंदिर तक फोरलेन पर एक भी ब्रिज नहीं, इससे मिडिल कट पार करने से लगातार हो रहे हादसे

यशवंत साहू | हैवी ट्रैफिक से राहत देने नेशनल हाईवे फोरलेन पर एक और फ्लाईओवर बनाने जा रहा है। यह फ्लाईओवर भिलाई-3 बिजली नगर से चरोदा हनुमान मंदिर तक बनेगा। इस पर 300 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। तकरीबन 6 किमी लंबा यह फ्लाईओवर प्रदेश का सबसे लंबा ब्रिज होगा। इस ब्रिज की खासियत यह होगी कि यह 6 किमी के दायरे में कहीं भी डाउन नहीं होगा। रायपुर से आने वाले सीधे हनुमान मंदिर चरोदा के पास से ब्रिज पर चढ़ेंगे जो डबरापारा से पहले बिजलीनगर में उतरेंगे। सारे भारी वाहन फ्लाईओवर से ही गुरजेंगे। इससे हादसे रूकेंगे।

इसलिए जरूरी है भिलाई-3 से चरोदा तक फ्लाईओवर
तीन साल में 20 की मौत, 17 घायल
भिलाई-3 से लेकर चरोदा तक जो हादसों के आंकड़े है वो डराने वाले हैं। 2017 से लेकर अक्टूबर 2020 तक भिलाई-3 चरोदा के फोरलेन में 20 लोगों की जान गई है। वहीं 17 लोग घायल हुए हैं। यानि कि घायल से ज्यादा मरने वालों की संख्या है। चरोदा बस स्टैंड के पास ही 8 की जान गई है। अब भी लगातार हादसे हो रहे हैं।

दिन में 5 से 6 बार हाईवे जाम भिलाई-3 से लेकर चरोदा तक हाईवे में जाम की बात सामान्य है। दिन में 5 से 6 बार भारी वाहनों की वजह से जाम लगता है। वीआईपी जिला होने की वजह से यहां ट्रैफिक क्लियर कराना पुलिस के लिए बड़ी चुनौती हो जाती है। ट्रैफिक से आए दिन रास्ता जाम रहता है।

15 साल से उठते रही है फ्लाई ओवर की डिमांड
भिलाई-3 सिरसा गेट और चरोदा हनुमान मंदिर के पास फ्लाईओवर की मांग काफी पुरानी है। भिलाई-3 चरोदा निगम के जनप्रतिनिधियों व राजनीतिक व्यक्तियों द्वारा 15 से 20 सालों से फ्लाईओवर की मांग की जाती रही है। समय-समय पर इस विषय को उठाया भी गया, लेकिन अब तक गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई गई।

एक नजर इस फ्लाईओवर के डेवलपमेंट इंडैक्स पर

  • 300 - करोड़ रुपए खर्च का अनुमान नेशनल हाईवे ने लगाया है इस पर।
  • 7 - मीटर की दो लेन होगी फ्लाईओवर में।
  • 18.5 - मीटर चौड़ा होगा यह फ्लाईओवर।
  • 6 - किमी तक दूरी है भिलाई-3 बिजली नगर से हनुमान मंदिर चरोदा तक।

फोरलेन का यह 5 वां फ्लाई ओवर होगा
भिलाई से रायपुर के बीच फोरलेन पर यह पांचवां फ्लाई ओवर होगा। इससे पहले सुपेला-चंद्रा मौर्या, पावर हाउस चौक, डबरापारा चौक व कुम्हारी की मंजूरी मिली है।

प्रदेश का सबसे लंबा फ्लाई ओवर होगा यह
"भिलाई-3 बिजली नगर से चरोदा हनुमान मंदिर तक फ्लाईओवर बनाने का प्रस्ताव बनाया गया है। यह प्रस्ताव केंद्र सरकार को भेजा है। लोगों की मांग के अनुरूप प्रपोजल बनाया गया है। 300 करोड़ रुपए खर्च का अनुमान है। यह प्रदेश का सबसे लंबा फ्लाईओवर होगा। मंजूरी के साथ प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी।"
-गोविंद अहिरवार, एसडीओ, नेशनल हाइवे, पीडब्ल्यूडी

