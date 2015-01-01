पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनमानी:खेलकूद व सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों के नाम पर छात्रों से वसूले 6.25 करोड़, इंवेंट पर शासन ने लगा रखी है रोक

भिलाई5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयोजन होने की संभावना नहीं, शैक्षणिक कैलेंडर में तारीख भी तय नहीं, फिर भी वसूली जा रही फीस

राज्य के पांचों अकादमिक विश्वविद्यालयों में इस बार प्रवेश लेने वाले 2.97 लाख बच्चों से शारीरिक कल्याण शुल्क और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के नाम करीब लिए लिया गया है। बच्चों से शारीरिक कल्याण शुल्क के रूप में 150-150 रुपए और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के रूप में 60-60 लिए गए हैं। इस तरह बिना इवेंट के छात्रों के अभिभावकों की जेब से 6.25 करोड़ से अधिक राशि ली जा चुकी है। अभी कुछ विश्वविद्यालयों में पीजी कक्षाओं में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया चल रही है। उनसे भी खेलकूद और सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों के शुल्क लिए जाएंगे। अत: यह रकम और बढ़ सकती है। कोविड-19 के कारण शिक्षा सत्र 2020-21 में खेल केलेंडर नहीं बना है। न ही नेशनल, ईस्ट जोन, स्टेट लेबल, इंटर यूनिवर्सिटी, डिविजनल और इंटर कॉलेज स्पोर्ट्स इवेंट की तारीखें तय हुई हैं। न ही आयोजनों को लेकर विश्वविद्यालयों के खेल संचालकों की कोई बैठक हुई है। विश्वविद्यालयों के खेल संचालकों का कहना है कि अभी तक उनके पास न तो राष्ट्रीय स्तर से कोई दिशा निर्देश आए हैं और नही राज्य स्तर पर। इसी वजह से विश्वविद्यालयीन स्तर पर भी कोई कार्यक्रम नहीं बना है।

प्रमुख बिंदु

  • 2.97 लाख बच्चों ने लिया राज्य के विश्वविद्यालयों से संबद्ध महाविद्यालयों में प्रवेश
  • 150 रुपए प्रत्येक छात्र से शारीरिक कल्याण शुल्क के रूप में लिया गया।
  • 60 रुपए प्रत्येक छात्र से सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों के नाम पर लिया गया।
  • 50
  • रुपए प्रत्येक छात्र के पीछे शारीरिक कल्याण के रूप में विवि को मिलता है।

4.46 करोड़ रुपए फिजीकल वेलफेयर फीस
अभी तक राज्य के विश्वविद्यालयों से संबद्ध शासकीय और निजी कॉलेजों में प्रवेशित 2 लाख 97 हजार 687 छात्रों से 150 रुपए की दर से 4 करोड़, 46 लाख, 53 हजार 50 रुपए लिए गए हैं। इसी तरह प्रत्येक छात्र से सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए अलग से 60-60 रुपए लिए गए हैं। सभी छात्रों को मिलाने पर यह राशि 1 करोड़ 78 लाख 61 हजार 220 रुपए होते हैं। कुल रकम 6 करोड़, 25 लाख के करीब है।

विश्वविद्यालय को मिलता है प्रति छात्र 50 व 20 रुपए
उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के नियमानुसार विश्वविद्यालयों से संबद्ध सभी शासकीय और निजी महाविद्यालय प्रत्येक छात्र की दर से विश्वविद्यालयों को शारीरिक कल्याण शुल्क के रूप में 50 रुपए और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए 20 रुपए भेजता है। इस राशि से विश्वविद्यालय स्तर और ईस्ट जोन समेत ऊपर के लेबल पर होने वाली खेलकूद और युवा उत्सव गतिविधियों का खर्च उठाया जाता है। छात्रों और मैनेजरों के डीए और टीए आदि का भुगतान किया जाता है।

शैक्षणिक कैलेंडर में शासन के निर्देशाें का उल्लेख
बीते दिनों जारी शैक्षणिक केलेंडर में लिखा गया है कि विश्वविद्यालयीन, महाविद्यालयीन, जिला, संभाग, राज्य स्तरीय स्पर्धाएं, खेलकूद, एनसीसी, एनएसएस, युवा उत्सव, दीक्षांत समारोह और अन्य गतिविधियां शासन के प्राप्त आदेशों के अधीन रहेंगे। इन आयोजनों की अभी तक कोई रूपरेखा ही नहीं बनी है।

गतिविधियों को लेकर अभी कुछ नहीं कह सकते
कोविड-19 को देखते हुए कुछ नहीं कह सकते हैं। यह समय आगे बढ़ भी सकता है और कम भी हो सकता है। शिक्षा सत्र इस बार देर से शुरू हुआ है। परीक्षा भी देरी से होगी। ऐसे में खेल और सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों के होने या न होने के बारे में कहना जल्दबाजी होगी।
-धनंजय कुमार देवांगन, उच्च शिक्षा सचिव छत्तीसगढ़ शासन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें