  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Bhilai
  • 86% Of The Beds In Kovid Hospital And 96% In The Care Center Are Vacant, Less Than 100 Patients Were Found For The Third Time In October

राहत भरी खबर:कोविड अस्पताल में 86% व केयर सेंटर में 96% बेड खाली, अक्टूबर में तीसरी बार 100 से कम मरीज मिले

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
फीवर क्लीनिक में अब नहीं लग रही जांच के लिए कतारें।
  • अक्टूबर में तेजी से कम हुआ कोरोना से संक्रमित होने वालों का ग्राफ
  • कम हुआ कोरोना का असर बुधवार को कोरोना से एक भी मौत नहीं, जांच के लिए कतार भी नहीं

जिले में कोरोना का प्रकोप कम होता नजर आ रहा है। चार माह में पहली बार जिले के कोविड अस्पताल में 86 % और केयर सेंटर 96 % बेड खाली हैं। संक्रमण और मौतों की दर गिरने से ऐसी स्थिति बनी है। अगस्त में कोरोना की विस्फोटक स्थिति को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने 816 बेडेड कोविड हास्पिटल (दो सरकारी, 10 निजी ) और 1625 बेडेड केयर सेंटर (सभी सरकारी) तैयार कराया था। सितंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह तक सभी के पूरे बेड फुल हो गए थे, लेकिन उसके बाद से ही खाली पड़ने लगे हैं। बुधवार की रात 8 बजे तक की स्थिति के अनुसार यहां के कोविड अस्पताल में 114 बेड और कोविड केयर सेंटर में 71 बेड ही भरे हुए हैं। अगस्त में कोरोना की विस्फोटक स्थिति के बाद सितंबर में जिला प्रशासन ने कोरोना के इलाज के लिए जुनवानी के सरकारी कोविड अस्‍पताल के साथ ही क्रमिक तौर पर 10 निजी अस्पतालों को भी चिंहित कर दिया था। उसी के बाद से ही जिले में कोविड अस्पताल व बेड की संख्या बढ़ गई। हाल-फिलहाल मरीज कम होने से उन सभी अस्पताल में 86 % और केयर सेंटर में 96 % बेड खाली हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार बेड खाली हैं।

एक्सपर्ट से जानिए, बेड के खाली होने की प्रमुख तीन वजह
1.होम आइसोलेशन में रिकवरी रेट का बेहतर होना
होम आइसोलेशन में रिकवरी बेहतर होने से बेड खाली पड़ने लगे हैं। 19 अक्टूबर तक 7901 पॉजिटिव मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखने की अनुमति दी थी, जिसमें से 7014 मरीज रिकवर हुए। 341 की तबीयत बिगड़ने पर अस्पताल भेजा गया।

2.तबीयत बिगड़ते ही जांच के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचना
जुलाई और अगस्त तक कोरोना का ट्रेंड समझ चुके लोग अब थोड़ी भी तकलीफ होने पर नजदीकी जांच केंद्र पहुंच जा रहे हैं। इससे संक्रमण की चपेट में आने वाले लोग वॉयलर लोड बढ़ने से पहले ही ट्रेस हो जा रहे है। गंभीर स्थिति नहीं बन पा रही है।

3.नए पॉजिटिव मरीजों का कम होते जाना, यह भी है एक वजह
अक्टूबर के दूसरे सप्ताह से नए पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या निरंतर कम होना भी कोविड अस्पतालों के बेड खाली होने की बड़ी वजह है। अब तक की स्थिति के अनुसार सितंबर में कोरोना अपने पीक पर पहुंचा था, तब बेड नहीं मिल रहे थे।

