कैश का दौर लौटा:मार्च में हर दिन 89 ट्रांजेक्शन अब 170

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • मार्च-अप्रैल में एटीएम से कैश निकालने वालों की संख्या करीब 23 हजार रही

कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से वीरान रहे ऑटोमेटेड टेलर मशीन (एटीएम) के बाहर फिर लोगों की लाइन लगने लगी है। त्योहारी सीजन और कोविड-संक्रमण के घटने की खबरों से बैंकों के सबसे लोकप्रिय अल्टरनेट चैनल में लॉकडाउन की तुलना में अधिक ट्रांजेक्शन होने लगे हैं। अप्रैल-मई में जहां प्रति एटीएम औसतन हर दिन 89 ट्रांजेक्शन हो रहे थे, वहीं अब हर दिन प्रत्येक एटीएम में औसतन 171 ट्रांजेक्शन होने लगे हैं। इस तरह इन दिनों जिले के एटीएम से 39,330 ट्रांजेक्शन हो रहे हैं।

अप्रैल-मई में हर दिन हो रहे थे 89 ट्रांजेक्शन
अप्रैल मई में हर दिन 89 ट्रांजेक्शन हो रहे थे। इस तरह हर दिन 20,470 लोग ही एटीएम का उपयोग रकम निकालने या फिर रकम जमा करने या फिर किसी के खाते में रकम ट्रांसफर करने में उसका उपयोग कर रहे थे। इस तरह इसके उपयोग में कमी आई थी। वर्तमान में इनकी संख्या में तेजी से बढ़ोत्तरी हो रही है। लोगों एटीएम पहुंच रहे हैं।

जिले के 172 ग्राहक सेवा केंद्रों में भी बढ़ा लेन-देन
जिले में दुर्ग, धमधा और पाटन विकासखंडों में लोगों की सुविधा के लिए ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र खोले गए हैं। इसमें एसबीआई के 68 केंद्र हैं। अन्य बैंकों के केंद्र दुर्ग में 55, धमधा में 23 और पाटन में 26 हैं। यहां भी हर दिन औसतन 20 से 24 ट्रांजेक्शन हो रहे हैं। इसके अलावा जिले में डेढ़ हजार से अधिक लोग इंटरनेट बैंकिंग का उपयोग कर रहे हैं।

हर दिन करीब डेढ़ से दो करोड़ की हो रही निकासी
जिले में कुल 230 एटीएम और 172 ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र हैं। इनमें से हर दिन डेढ़ से दो करोड़ रुपए की निकासी और नकद जमा हो रहा है। अप्रैल मई में नकद निकासी और जमा होने वाली राशि 80 से 90 लाख के आसपास रहती थी। इसमें त्योहारी सीजन और कोविड-19 के मरीजों के घटने की खबरों से लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है। नकद खरीदी बढ़ रही है।

अब बाजार में 85 फीसदी तक खरीदी
बैंकिंग सेवा से जुड़े अफसरों का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन पीरियड के दौरान लोगों में डर हावी थी। उन्हें लगता था कि नोटों से भी कोविड-19 के वायरस फैल सकते हैं। इसी वजह से लोग मनी ट्रांजेक्शन से संबंधित एप के जरिए पेमेंट कर रहे थे।

