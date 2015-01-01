पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:99 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, 3 मरीजों की मौत, कुल मरीजों की संख्या 20593

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार को जिले में 99 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। इस बार भी इन मरीजों में फोर्स के जवान, मेडिकल स्टॉफ व आम लोग शामिल हैं। इनसे जिले में कुल मिले कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 20593 हो गई है।

गुरुवार तक 17978 मरीजों की रिकवरी और 533 की मौत हो जाने से एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1985 रह गई है। इसमें शुक्रवार को मिले नए 99 मरीजों की संख्या भी जोड़ दें तो कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 2084 हो जा रही है।

इसके अलावा जिला प्रशासन ने शनिवार को पहले से भर्ती 3 कोरोना मरीजों के मौत की जानकारी भी दी है। इससे जिले में होने वाली कुल कोरोना मौतों का आंकड़ा 536 हो गया है।

एक ही दिन 3 की मौत 25 नवंबर को हुई: एक ही दिन पहले से भर्ती जिले के 3 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत 25 नवंबर को हुई थी। उसके बाद 1 दिसंबर को हालांकि एक दिन में 4 लोगों ने दौरान इलाज दम तोड़ दिया, लेकिन 3 की संख्या 25 नवंबर को ही दर्ज की गई है। दिसंबर में अबतक 24 लोग दम तोड़ चुके हैं।

