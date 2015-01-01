पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तकरार:एडवांस पीआरपी देना संभव नहीं, हाउस लीज की मांग भी सेल प्रबंधन ने कर दी खारिज

भिलाई3 घंटे पहले
  • सेफी-सेल चेयरमैन की बैठक, चर्चा के लिए रखे गए किसी प्रस्ताव पर नहीं हो सका फैसला

टाउनशिप के मकानों को लीज पर देने को लेकर प्रबंधन किसी तरह का विचार नहीं कर रहा है, वर्तमान में जो लाइसेंस सुविधा चल रही है वही आगे भी जारी रहेगी। वहीं प्रबंधन ने एडवांस पीआरपी की मांग पर भी स्पष्ट किया कि यह फिलहाल संभव नहीं है। सेफी-सेल चेयरमैन की बैठक में शुक्रवार को हाउसलीज को लेकर चेयरमैन अनिल कुमार चौधरी ने प्रबंधन का रुख स्पष्ट कर दिया है। वर्चुअल बैठक में दोनों पक्षों के बीच कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। किसी भी मुद्दे पर ठोस नतीजा नहीं निकला। इधर चेयरमैन से बैठक के बाद सेफी काउंसिल की बैठक हुई, जिसमें अफसरों के मुद्दे पर प्रबंधन के सकारात्मक रूख को देखते हुए चरणबद्ध आंदोलन को स्थगित करने निर्णय लिया गया।

अफसरों के पे-रिविजन पर मंत्रालय से हो रही चर्चा
सेफी पदाधिकारियों ने तीसरा पे-रिविजन को अतिशीघ्र लागू करने की मांग रखी। विदित हो कि पिछले 13 वर्षों में 55 हजार करोड़ का कर पूर्व लाभ सेल ने अर्जित किया जो कि अधिकारियों के उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन से संभव हुआ। सेल प्रबंधन ने इस्पात मंत्रालय से इस संबंध में हो रही चर्चाओं की जानकारी दी तथा शीघ्र ही पे-रिविजन हेतु आवश्यक कार्यवाही डीपीई के दिशा निर्देशानुसार किए जाने का आश्वासन दिया।

जूनियर अधिकारियों को भी मिले पे-फिक्सेशन
2008-2010 के जूनियर अधिकारियों को पे-अनामली का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस मुद्दे को सेल सेफी मीटिंग में त्वरित हल करने का आग्रह सेल प्रबंधन से किया गया, ताकि तीसरे पे-रिविजन के समय इन अधिकारियों का पे-फिक्सेशन न्याय संगत हो सके। सेल प्रबंधन ने इस विषय को गंभीरता से लेते हुए एक समिति का गठन कर इस विषय का उचित समाधान निकालने का आश्वासन दिया गया।

एडवांस पीआरपी के लिए आर्थिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं
सेफी ने वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19 हेतु इंक्रीमेंटल पीआरपी एवं वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए एडवांस पीआरपी की मांग रखी। सेल प्रबंधन ने जानकारी दी कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19 हेतु इंक्रीमेंटल पीआरपी को डीपीई एवं इस्पात मंत्रालय द्वारा रोक दिया गया। इसकी वजह बताते हुए कहा गया कि वर्तमान समय में आर्थिक परिस्थितियों को वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए एडवांस पीआरपी संभव नहीं है।

प्रमोशन के साथ ट्रांसफर किए जाने पर जताया रोष
प्रमोशन (ई6 से ई7) के साथ ट्रांसफर में संशोधन हेतु। सेफी पदाधिकारियों ने डीजीएम (ई-6) से जीएम (ई-7) के प्रमोशन के साथ ट्रांसफर पर अपना रोष जताया है। सेल अध्यक्ष ने निराकरण की बात की है।

नए प्रमोशन पॉलिसी में संशोधन की जरूरत
सेफी पदाधिकारियों नेे अधिकारियों के लिए नई प्रमोशन पाॅलिसी के कुछ अंशों पर विरोध इस बैठक में जताया। सेल अध्यक्ष ने सभी मुद्दों पर ईडी कार्मिक कारपोरेट आफिस को सेफी से चर्चा कर कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए।

आश्रित को रोजगार देने मंत्रालय से चर्चा
कोविड-19 से हुई कार्मिकों की मृत्यु पर उनके परिवार के सदस्यों को एक्स-ग्रेसिया एवं रोजगार देने की मांग सेफी पदाधिकारियों ने की। जिस पर सेल अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि विषय पर इस्पात मंत्रालय से शीघ्र चर्चा कर उचित निराकरण किया जाएगा।

