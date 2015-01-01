पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशखबरी:5 साल बाद फिर मिलेगा ईएल इनकैशमेंट का लाभ, अब 30 दिनों के अवकाश का करा सकेंगे नकदीकरण, आदेश जारी

भिलाई6 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सेल प्रबंधन ने जारी किया आदेश, वित्तीय वर्ष में एक बार करा सकेंगे ईएल इनकैशमेंट का नकदीकरण

सेल प्रबंधन ने 5 साल पहले बंद की गई अर्जित अवकाश नकदीकरण (ईएल इनकैशमेंट) योजना एक बार फिर शुरू कर दी है। योजना के तहत अधिकारी और कर्मचारी अधिकतम 30 दिनों के बचे अवकाश का नकदीकरण करा सकेंगे। नवंबर 2015 में बंधन में बिना अफसरों के संगठन से भी और केंद्रीय यूनियनों को जानकारी दिए ईएल इनकैशमेंट स्कीम को बंद कर दिया था। ज्ञात हो कि अफसरों को 1 साल में 30 और कर्मचारियों को 23 अर्जित अवकाश मिलता है। इसका नकदीकरण हो सकेगा।

अब 3 की जगह 6 दिनों की ले सकेंगे सीएल
ईएल इनकैशमेंट योजना दोबारा शुरू करने के साथ ही सेल प्रबंधन ने एच्छिक अवकाश (सीएल) की सुविधा में भी विस्तार किया है अभी तक अधिकारी और कर्मचारी लगातार तीन दिन तक ही सीएल ले सकते थे प्रबंधन ने अब लगातार 6 दिन तक सीएल लेने की सुविधा प्रदान की है। सेफी एवं ओए-बीएसपी ने इन दोनों विषयों पर सेल प्रबंधन द्वारा संज्ञान लेने पर संतोष जताया है। उम्मीद की है कि ईएल इनकैशमेंट सभी अधिकारियों के लिए जल्द शुरू किया जाएगा।

जानिए, किन स्थितियों में मिलेगा योजना का लाभ
कंपनी के अधीन आने वाले कर्मचारियों का अधिकतम 300 दिन और स्टैंडिंग ऑर्डर के अधिकतम 200 दिन का अवकाश जमा कर सकते हैं। अधिकारियों और सीडीए रूल के कर्मियों को 270 दिन और स्टैंडिंग ऑर्डर के कर्मियों को 170 दिनों के बाद बचे आकाश का नकदीकरण की सुविधा होगी।

170 ईएल की सीमा खत्म करे प्रबन्धन: श्रमिक मंच
वह कर्मचारी जिनके पास 170 से ज्यादा अर्जित अवकाश जमा है, वे ईएल एनकैशमेंट सुविधा का लाभ उठा पाएंगे। इस्पात श्रमिक मंच ने इस पर आपत्ति उठाते हुए कहा है कि पूर्व की तरह सभी कर्मचारियों के लिए यह सुविधा बहाल की जाए। इस आदेश से नए कर्मचारियों को यह सुविधा लाभ नहीं मिल पाएगा।

70% कार्मिक दायरे से बाहर होने का दावा
एक यूनियन नेता के मुताबिक ईएल एनकैसमेंट योजना से कंपनी के 70 सीसी कार्मिक वंचित हो जाएंगे। क्योंकि उनके पास इतना अवकाश ही नहीं बचा है, जिनका नकदीकरण करा सके। योजना के दायरे में नई जॉइनिंग वाले वे कर्मी आएंगे जिनका सर्विस पीरियड 8 साल हो चुका है और इस दौरान एक भी छुट्टी नहीं ली हो।

एक बार करा सकेंगे अवकाश नकदीकरण
वित्तीय वर्ष में केवल एक बार ईएल के नकदीकरण की अनुमति दी जाएगी। सभी कर्मचारी जो महीने के 20 तारीख तक दिशा निर्देशों के अनुसार ईएल के नकदीकरण का विकल्प चुनते हैं, उन्हें वेतन के साथ राशि का भुगतान किया जाएगा।

